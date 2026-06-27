Two of the Falcons' most important players share one quality in common

There was a time when the Atlanta Falcons seemingly refused to draft players from the University of Georgia. It certainly wasn't because of a lack of NFL-caliber talent in Athens, but Atlanta didn'tdraft a Bulldog from 2012-2021.

That has changed recently, with the Falcons taking Jalon Walker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and using their 2026 third-round pick on Zachariah Branch this year. Walker and Branch should be two major contributors to a new era in Atlanta. Both are dynamic playmakers at their respective positions and address needs for the Falcons.

Walker and James Pearce Jr. showed immense potential as rookies, fixing a lacking pass rush which limited Atlanta's defense for years.

Two former Georgia Bulldogs will define the future of the Falcons

In 2025, Walker had 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 36 tackles. He put up solid production while playing less than half of Atlanta's defensive snaps. Walker has tremendous upside as a pass rusher and already has proven to be a quality run defender. He posted an 81.3 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus, good for sixth-best among all edge rushers in 2025.

One of Walker's biggest strengths coming out of college was his versatility. He lined up both off the ball and on the edge at Georgia. While he was mostly utilized as an edge rusher as a rookie, the departure of Kaden Elliss may open up the opportunity for Walker to line up at different spots. Expect to see him take on a bigger role in 2026.

The combination of Pearce's pure pass-rushing ability and Walker's versatility and athleticism can make life very difficult for opposing quarterbacks. Having two players who can consistently generate pressure is a huge advantage, as opposing offenses won't be able to focus on just one of them.

Despite having only six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Falcons added plenty of talent. Getting Zachariah Branch in the third round was a steal, and he gives Atlanta exactly what it needs. The Falcons don't lack weapons, but Branch gives them a different type of player. Drake London and Kyle Pitts are great, but both win more with size and physical dominance.

Branch is an excellent receiver after the catch and adds an elite level of speed to the wide receiver room. While he saw most of his production in 2025 on screens, his route tree is more developed than his usage at Georgia suggests. Branch can develop into a true WR2 alongside London, forming one of the best skill-position units in all of football.

Regardless of who's lined up under center for the Falcons, having Branch, London, Pitts, and, of course, Bijan Robinson certainly helps. Branch has the ability to stretch the field, whether it's after the catch on a screen or blazing past the secondary on a go route. The NFC South should be tightly contested, and Branch may be the piece Atlanta needs to get over the hump.

That's not even getting into what Branch brings to the table as a returner. The NFL's new kickoff rules emphasize the value of having an elite returner. Even if Branch doesn't start at wide receiver immediately, he can still be an instant contributor as a kick returner. Field position often decides games, and Branch can give the Falcons a lot of short fields.

Between Zachariah Branch and Jalon Walker, the new era of Falcons football will be defined by a pair of dawgs.