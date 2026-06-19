Falcons may have already found the next face of their defense in Jalon Walker

The Atlanta Falcons entered the offseason knowing they had a major void to fill on defense as Kaden Elliss, who handled an enormous share of Atlanta's defensive responsibilities over the past three seasons, signed with the rival Saints this offseason.

Replacing that type of presence isn't easy, but the Falcons may have already found their next defensive leader in second year edge rusher Jalon Walker. And after an impressive rookie campaign, he's already earning the trust and respect of coaches and teammates alike…

"He's got this voice, this Batman voice that everyone is ready to follow," outside linebackers coach John Timu said of the 22-year-old. "So when you hear it's like, 'Alright, cool somebody's speaking.'"

Jalon Walker is set to step into the void left behind by Kaden Elliss

Despite winning the Butkus Award in college, he moved to edge rusher in the NFL. He finished his rookie season with 36 total tackles and 5.5 sacks, numbers that put him squarely in the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation despite a hamstring injury that cost him some early-season reps.

His blend of size and burst at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds helped fuel a franchise-record 57 sacks for Atlanta's defense, which climbed to 15th in total defense. But he was even better as a run defender, finishing with an 81.3 run defense grade per Pro Football Focus, good for sixth among all EDGES.

Timu sees his ability to play edge or inside linebacker as as just the starting point.

"We talk about the power of his versatility, which is awesome," Timu said. "But versatility is good, mastery is great. We want to see edge linebackers affect the game, affect the quarterback. The number one thing for that room in particular is rushing the passer."

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was pretty careful with Walker as a rookie as he kept him almost exclusively on the edge to let him master one role before expanding his usage. That patience already paid off since once Walker got healthy, he started rushing the passer at a high level down the stretch.

Now the conversation around Walker's year 2 ceiling has shifted. Ulbrich has talked about gradually working in more of the Georgia product's versatility by doing things like lining him up off the ball, over the guard, or in a stack alignment depending on the week.

The Falcons didn't lose their identity when Elliss left for New Orleans, they just handed the keys to someone better equipped for the long haul.

Jalon Walker's combination of pass-rush upside, coverage ability and natural command of the locker room makes him the clear centerpiece of this defense going forward. Now it’s time for his breakout.