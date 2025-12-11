The Atlanta Falcons enter Week 15 in an unusual spot, officially out of playoff contention, yet armed with a clear opportunity to accelerate the development of the young defenders who will define their next competitive window.

While we could talk about the young edge rushers all day long, the focus remains on safety Xavier Watts, a Day 2 pick out of Notre Dame who has quickly emerged as one of the most promising long-term pieces on Atlanta’s roster.

Watts already leads the team with three interceptions, flashing the instincts, play speed, and range that made him such a compelling prospect, and now, at just 24 years old, he steps into a December stretch where his continued ascension carries real organizational value.

What has made Watts’ rookie season so particularly impressive is how steady he has been on the back end for a defense that has battled inconsistency throughout the fall. He rarely looks out of phase, and his processing has tightened week over week.

Whether aligned single-high, buzzing down into underneath windows, or carrying vertical stems, he has shown a level of spatial awareness that belies his experience level.

For Watts, this week presents another meaningful test as the Falcons head to Tampa Bay to face a struggling Bucs offense piloted by Baker Mayfield, who is fresh off of his worst start of the year.

And for all of Mayfield’s competitiveness and improvisational ability, Tampa Bay’s passing attack has often oscillated between stagnant, and turnover-prone the last two months. Their protection has been inconsistent, and their timing has lacked rhythm, leaving opportunities for safeties who trust their keys and break with confidence -- which plays directly into Watts’ strengths.

More broadly, these final four games represent a developmental runway for Watts as he solidifies himself as a foundational piece heading into 2026 and beyond. The Falcons have long needed stability at safety -- someone who can serve as a reliable eraser, a communicator, and a playmaker capable of flipping possessions. Watts has already begun to check all three boxes.

December football is often about finding out who you can build around, and Atlanta has every reason to believe Watts will be a fixture in their defensive blueprint for years to come. Against the Bucs, he stands as one of the most potentially impactful players on the field, and for a franchise turning its lens toward the future, that matters immensely.