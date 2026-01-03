This Falcons' draft pick is starting to look like the best move of the offseason

2025 has been a nightmare season for the Atlanta Falcons, but one of the few silver linings has been one of the best rookie classes in the NFL. The draft class is only aging better by the week, as all four key rookies have managed to play a pivotal role in the Falcons' stark defensive turnaround this year.

First-round EDGE rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. look like budding superstars, but their emergence has seen them capture the majority of the defensive attention in Atlanta as Defensive Rookie of the year frontrunners. But they're not the only rookies who have turned heads on defense.

He may not be as talked about as Walker or Pearce, but third-round safety Xavier Watts has operated as an unsung hero for the Atlanta secondary and has given Jessie Bates III a true running mate. The 23-year-old instantly took over as the starting safety, and has completely run away with the job.

Xavier Watts has quietly cemented himself as the anchor of the Falcons' defense

The Notre Dame product leads all rookies with five interceptions, while his 79 tackles and seven passes defensed each rank third on the team. His instincts and elite ball skills have instantly been put on display, and it's been evident to anyone who watches games that his football IQ is off the charts.

And to think he fell to the No. 96 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, his selection continues to age better and better. Watts was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month back for September, and teammates, especially Bates, have been quick to praise his instant impact on Jeff Ulbrich's defense.

The two-time All American was selected with another pick the Falcons acquired in the controversial trade up for Pearce, which only makes the trade look better. Landing two defensive cornerstones within the top 100 of last draft makes Atlanta's lack of a 2026 first-round pick sting significantly less.

Watts has logged nine or more tackles in four games this season, including the comeback win over the Bucs in Week 15. According to Pro Football Focus, he's a top 50 safety in terms of PFF grade and coverage grade and his run defense grade isn't too far off from that same threshold.

In the Falcons' 27-24 upset victory over the Rams on Monday Night Football, he picked off Matthew Stafford twice and nearly ran one back. His big night saw him tie Deion Sanders' record for most interceptions by a rookie in franchise history, while he led all rookies in PFF grade in Week 17.

And for those who watched him play at Notre Dame, they should be hardly surprised. He nabbed 13 interceptions across his final two seasons in college, and now is tied for second in the league in that category.

While safeties don't garner the amount of respect other defensive positions do, it doesn't change the impact Watts has had on this defense. And if he keeps this up through the final few weeks of the season, he could add a Pro Bowl appearance to an impressive rookie season.