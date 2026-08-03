Zachariah Branch already has Falcons players ignoring their college loyalties

The worst-kept secret through the first week of Atlanta Falcons training camp is just how impressive rookie receiver Zachariah Branch has looked. The 79th overall pick from April’s Draft has displayed the same tenacity, skill, and playmaking ability that made him one of the SEC’s most dangerous offensive weapons at the University of Georgia.

Branch has been regularly running with the first-team offense, and despite the injury carousel at QB, has been making highlight plays all over the field. And his coaches and teammates are taking notice.

Maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering where Branch played his collegiate ball. No FBS program has been more successful this decade than the one not far down the road from Atlanta in Athens, and it's clear his season at Georgia played a role in the instant impact he's made in the NFL.

Zachariah Branch is the latest Georgia Bulldog to make an instant impact in the NFL

Kirby Smart’s Georgia teams are disciplined (on the field), physical, and dynamic, and nobody embodied that more in 2025 than Branch. The 5-foot-9, 177 pound receiver was pound-for-pound one of the grittiest players in college football, and that play-style has his teammates talking him up.

Even teammates who played for bitter rivals of Georgia can’t help but notice Branch’s polish and poise. On Friday, former Florida Gator, Kyle Pitts was asked about the third-round pick's exciting start to training camp, and the star TE had some high praise for the player and also the rival Bulldogs.

“He comes from Georgia, and most of those guys come in as professionals,” Pitts said.

Bulldog fans know what Pitts is talking about, and it's why their annual expectations are as high as any fanbase in college football. Now, for the in-state Atlanta Falcons, that reputation continues to grow in Zachariah Branch.

That's not to say it has all been easy for the diminutive pass catcher. A lot of pre-draft scouting reports pigeonholed Branch as a YAC specialist, and not in a positive way. But fans and followers of Branch at Georgia saw something more -- a physical and versatile talent who could be utilized as a multi-role weapon at the next level. And we've seen what he could be as a deep threat this summer.

Now in Atlanta, Branch is making the most of his opportunities, and with the Falcons' depth at receiver a major question mark heading into 2026, the Bulldogs' top weapon from 2025 should get plenty more.

And if he lives up to the reputation for Georgia players that Kyle Pitts referenced, the future looks bright for both Zachariah Branch and the Falcons' offense. Hopefully his success will be the push the front office needed to bring in more talent who made a stop in Athens.