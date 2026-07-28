Zachariah Branch hype is reaching levels even Falcons fans can’t comprehend

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted Zachariah Branch with the 79th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Falcons fans felt a major sense of euphoria. They got to watch this kid light up the SEC not too far down the road in Athens, and now he would have the chance to do the exact same thing in Atlanta.

Between Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson, the Falcons already have an elite group of weapons. But what they don't have in the passing game is a guy like Branch, who is lightning in a bottle, can be used creatively, and will be a different kind of security blanket for the QBs.

And we've already seen just how damage the 22-year-old can be if used correctly. He was a standout during mandatory minicamp, but those pad-less practices tend to benefit smaller, shiftier players like him. But with how much the hype has increased, training camp will be his next chance to add to that.

Zachariah Branch is going to take Falcons training camp by storm

While going over the top storylines of training camp, ESPN's Ben Solak also highlighted five rookies he expects to make a major impact. And Branch was one of the players he named, as he believes he landed in the perfect spot to build on the existing pre-season hype as the 2026 season draws near.

"Branch was a tricky scout, as his 5-foot-10, 180-pound size is far too small to make him an every-down player in the NFL," Solak wrote. "But he can shine in a catered role that doesn't have too much volume and gives him plenty of space. That's the job available to him, should he show out in camp."

The Branch hype has already been one of the top storylines of the offseason in Atlanta, because it was the lack of depth and explosiveness in the WR room that plagued the Falcons last season. And if you looked up "perfect Kevin Stefanski receiver" in the dictionary, you would see a picture of Branch.

It doesn't matter that he's only 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds: he's going to be a gadget guy. The Dirty Birds are going to utilize him on special teams and supercharge his usage at Georgia. The more they can get the ball in Branch's hands around the line of scrimmage, the better: he can turn these quick hitters into home-run plays: something this offense was missing in 2025.

The third-round rookie will still have to contend with a lot of strong weapons (and a lot of 12-personnel) to carve out a major role, but as Solak mentioned, fending off Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus won't be that tough, especially since no one else on the Falcons has his same skillset.

Falcons fans have already seen just how dangerous Zachariah Branch can be: that's why Tua Tagovailoa compared him to Jaylen Waddle. For as electric as he looked earlier this summer, the hype train has barely left the station--that'll happen when we see him take the field as soon as training camp starts.