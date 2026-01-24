3 2026 NFL Draft prospects who would fit perfectly in Atlanta

The college season has come to a close and it's officially draft season. The Atlanta Falcons don't have a first-round pick, but have important pick in the middle of the draft. With Kevin Stefanski leading the charge into the depths of the offseason, they have some tweaking to do to turn this 8-9 team into something special.

Here are some draft candidates to lead the Falcons into the playoffs in 2026:

The Falcons must come away from the 2026 NFL Draft with these three prospects

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

The 5-foot-11 junior wide receiver has been on draft radars across the country since his freshman season in 2023. After a breakout freshman season and a lackluster 2024 campaign, Concepcion transferred to Texas A&M and his draft stock skyrocketed.

Concepcion turned into an elite deep playmaker this season, and fits exactly what the Falcons need. Over 13 games, Concepcion caught 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns. His 15.1 yards per reception ranked seventh in the SEC among receivers with over 50 receptions this season.

The Falcons need a speedy deep threat, and Concepcion fits that mold. The NFL combine will be exciting to see how he fares in the 40-yard dash. With most draft analysts predicting he will be selected in Round 2 or 3, he should be in a perfect position for Atlanta to pair him with Drake London.

Georgia TE Oscar Delp

Delp is a very interesting tight end prospect. The 6-foot-5 senior sat behind Brock Bowers at Georgia for two seasons before rotating with two other star tight ends during his final two seasons in Athens. The 22-year-old never posted noteworthy stats in college, but tight ends typically don't.

His 4.52 40-yard dash is elite speed for tight ends, and his large frame makes him a great end zone threat. With Kyle Pitts potentially leaving Atlanta via free agency this offseason, the Falcons must replace him, and Delp is a strong candidate.

His speed, size, and athleticism create a dynamic trio of potential that Delp can unlock in Atlanta. He's projected to be a Day 3 pick, so selecting him in the fourth round could be ideal.

Arizona State CB Keith Abney II

The Falcons need secondary depth, specifically help at corner back. AJ Terrell played well in 2025, but he's the only elite cornerback the Falcons boast. Dee Alford played well this season, but he's a free agent this offseason.

Keith Abney II would be a perfect match opposite Terrell. The 6'' Junior recorded 12 passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack in 2025. The BIG 12 doesn't boast the elite wide receivers of other conferences, but Abney still played strong competition.

Abney recorded two passes defensed and six tackles against Texas Tech's elite offense, but his elite defense goes back further. In 2024, Abney collected three interceptions and nine passes defended, both of which led the team.

His speed will allow him to keep up with elite NFL receivers, and his size is average at best. Projected as a second-round pick, if Atlanta is serious about maintaining an elite defense in 2026, they need Abney, or someone of his caliber.