The Atlanta Falcons have now prevailed in their fourth straight game, improving the Falcons' record to 8-9 on the year. However, it was the also-8-9 Carolina Panthers who will be hosting the NFC South's playoff game because of a tiebreaker they obtained after sweeping the Falcons earlier this season.

Now that no playoffs are on the horizon, all attention shifts toward the offseason in Atlanta. Michael Penix Jr.'s recovery will take center stage, but so will Kirk Cousins' future. In what may have been the 37-year-old's final start as a Falcon, they prevailed, but his own performance left a lot to be desired.

In the 19-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Cousins completed 18-of-32 passes for 180 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The offense took a massive step backwards from last weekend, but the quarterback play was again just adequate, which isn't good enough for a playoff hopeful team.

With that said though, here are the three biggest takeaways from Cousins' subpar final outing of 2025.

3 biggest takeaways from Kirk Cousins' less-than-stellar Week 18 performance

He shouldn't be back in Atlanta next season

You might look at his 5-3 record as a starter this season and 5-2 record since Michael Penix Jr. went down and say the Falcons need to bring the Michigan State product back next season. However, retaining Cousins would be a mistake for a team that is already in financial purgatory at the moment.

As you may know by now, Cousins' four-year $180 million contract comes with an out after the season, which could help the Falcons recoup some serious cap space if exercised, especially if he's cut with a post-June 1 designation, which seems like the most logical path forward for the Falcons.

It might complicate the quarterback situation to kick off next season, but there is no reason to eat a $57.5 million cap hit in 2026 and 2027 to retain an aging starter, especially if Penix is back in time for Week 1 of next season. This was most likely his final start in red and black, which is pretty sad.

The lack of protection is a true concern

Despite the victory, the Falcons' offense looked genuinely putrid against the Saints. The New Orleans' defensive line abused the offensive line, especially in the case of Jake Matthews and Elijah Wilkinson, who were embarrassed and humbled by Chase Young and Carl Granderson all afternoon long.

Cousins was sacked four times (three of which came courtesy of Young and Granderson), and Granderson also picked him off, so the pass-rush certainly affected his rhythm. And their defensive line also affected the run game, as Bijan Robinson was kept in check after a historic game in Week 17.

As impressive as the Atlanta offense has been at times, Cousins was getting manhandled despite the score—which saw them be held to field goals on multiple occasions.

They need to retain his favorite targets whether he's back or not

Drake London and Kyle Pitts have ignited the passing attack all season long, which is in large part because they're the only viable receiving options. The pair combined for 12 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown, which saw the pair account for 75% of the Falcons' receiving yards on the game.

Pitts has become one of his favorite targets, which heped trigger a long-awaited bounce-back season with him set to hit free agency this offseason. The Florida product is finally living up to some lofty expectations, while London has excelled despite some clear frustrations with the coaching staff.

Cousins has looked so good in large part due to his top weapons, who have earned some new deals in Atlanta.