Michael Penix Jr. left a lot to be desired in Berlin as the Atlanta Falcons lost their fourth straight game, but finally turned the tables in Week 11. In Atlanta's 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers, Penix started the game off by completing 13 of his first 14 passes, but then disaster struck.

A few plays later, the 25-year-old suffered a knee injury after taking a brutal hit that caused him to exit and not return. Once he exited the game, the offense's momentum completely dissipated, squandering a 21-16 lead that saw the Dirty Birds fall 30-27 marking their fifth consecutive loss.

Before Penix exited, he completed 13-of-16 pass attempts for 175 passing yards, but failed to score any touchdowns due to the run game scoring three times inside the five-yard line in the opening half. It wasn't glamorous, but here are the takeaways from his (and Kirk Cousins') Week 11 defeat.

3 biggest takeaways from Michael Penix Jr.'s impressive-but-short Week 11 vs Panthers

The connection with Drake London isn't going anywhere

For as inconsistent as Penix has been in his first full season as the full-time starter, Drake London has been uber-consistent. London caught seven passes for 119 yards in Week 11, as the 100-yard game marked his third consecutive game with him surpassing the century mark.

However, he suffered a knee injury of his own that caused him to not return to the contest. This means that Atlanta's two most offensive players (besides Bijan Robinson) could be sidelined across the next few weeks, which is an absolute disaster—even with the schedule getting far easier.

They have one of the best rapports in the league, but the Falcons still can't win. It's a waste of a lot of a lot of elite talent.

This team is completely screwed if the rumors are true

There are rumblings that the second-year quarterback will miss time after re-aggravating the bone bruise in his knee he suffered all the way back in Week 7. But it was that same injury that saw him miss Week 8 against the Dolphins, so Penix suiting up in Week 12 is far from a guarantee.

That means that Cousins could draw the start in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints, which is far from exciting. If his horrible afternoon or his start against the Dolphins are any evidence, it would take a miracle for the Falcons to not lose their sixth straight game and fall to 3-8 next weekend.

Cousins is still a four-time Pro Bowler, but age has certainly caught up with him. His Achilles tear from two seasons ago pretty much took any mobility the Michigan State problem had left (which already wasn't much), so Zac Robinson's vanilla offensive scheme should see New Orleans key in on the run.

There is certainly no quarterback controversy

As if this part had to be said out loud, but Penix is and always will be the answer in Atlanta. Cousins didn't even convert 50% of his passes on the afternoon, so there's a reason he's a backup at this stage of his career. And it's making it obvious as to why QB-needy team didn't try to trade for him.

Play-calling and a lack of true pass-catching depth might risk stunting the development of the former Washington star, but as long as he's healthy, Penix will always be the most optimal quarterback option this team has on the roster at the moment, and Week 11 affirmed that's never been in doubt.