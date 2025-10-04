The Atlanta Falcons reach their bye week sitting at 2-2 — a record that feels about as awkward as it looks. They’ve shown just enough promise to believe things could gel together, but just enough inconsistency to leave fans frustrated.

You could even say this team should be 3-1 if it only wasn’t for their fourth-quarter meltdown against the Buccaneers back in Week 1. For every highlight, there’s been a sobering reminder that this team still has plenty of growing left to do.

Here’s a look at three bright spots and two harsh truths as the Falcons pause to regroup.

3 bright spots (and 2 harsh truths) as Falcons hit bye week on an awkward note

Bright spot No. 1: Michael Penix Jr. looks the part in Year 2

Penix came into the season with expectations to grow in his second year, and he hasn’t disappointed. His deep-ball ability has opened up the offense in ways Atlanta hasn’t seen in years, and his poise in the pocket has improved.

Through four games, Penix has thrown for 918 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and three interceptions with a 82.7 passer rating. The inconsistencies are still there, but through four games, Penix looks like a quarterback worth building around — and that’s something Falcons fans haven’t been able to say in a long time.

Bright spots No. 2: Bijan Robinson remains a game-changer

Robinson has been everything Atlanta hoped for when they made him a top-10 pick in 2023: explosive, versatile, and dynamic in space. Even when the offense sputters, Robinson creates plays that have managed to swing momentum.

Robinson is currently on pace to become the fourth player to record 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in a season. He’s a clear focal point of the future, and his ceiling remains sky-high as one of the Offensive Player of the Year frontrunners.

Bright spot No. 3: Drake London is continuing to establish himself in this league

London has begun to look like the alpha wideout the Falcons envisioned when they drafted him, especially last year and that performance has extended into 2025. Tough in contested catches, reliable in clutch moments, and now becoming a go-to target for Penix, he’s making a name for himself as one of the top wideouts in this league.

The 24-year-old has amassed 24 receptions for 269 yards and 11.2 yards per catch and 1 receiving touchdown this season. His budding chemistry with Penix has been one of the more encouraging developments of the first month.

Harsh truth No. 1: Rookie edge rushers have been underwhelming

The Falcons used major draft capital on James Pearce Jr and Jalon Walker to fix their pass rush, but so far, the results haven’t been there. The two first-rounders have flashed at times but haven’t generated the consistent pressure Atlanta needs.

They have combined for 1.5 sacks in the first four games. For a defense that has long lacked game changing edge play, the slow start is hard to overlook—but the potential is certainly immense.

Harsh truth No. 2: Run defense hasn’t played up to par

For a team built to win in the trenches, the run defense hasn’t played up to par through the first four games of the season. With Grady Jarrett walking in free agency, the Falcons knew this defensive line would have to buckle up and play a lot better than expected—but so far they have been just alright.

The rush defense is 15th overall so far, allowing 109 rushing yards per game. The young interior defensive line has to play better if the Falcons truly want to make some noise in the NFC and that starts with stopping the run.

At 2-2, the Falcons are exactly what their record says they are — a team caught in the middle. The bright spots are real: a promising young quarterback, superstar running back, and a wideout on the rise. But the defensive line hans to be better and needs to be in order for this team to take that next step.

The bye week gives Atlanta a chance to reset, correct course, and prepare for the grind ahead. Their response against Josh Allen and the Bills will determine if this year’s Falcons are just a work in progress — or something more.

