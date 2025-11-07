The Atlanta Falcons’ 24-23 loss to the New England Patriots was yet another reality check. After blowing yet another winnable game, this team has reached a crossroads that can no longer be ignored.

From a revolving door at kicker to coaching issues that just won’t go away, the Falcons are finding new ways to underachieve. And while there’s still young talent to believe in, the franchise’s problems are bigger than a single missed extra point.

Here are three brutal truths Falcons fans are being forced to accept after Week 9’s collapse and entering an trip to Berlin to face the 7-2 Colts.

3 brutal truths Falcons fans are forced to accept after Week 9 collapse

1. Atlanta has no kicking game, and it’s costing them games

The Falcons’ kicking situation has become an outright disaster.

Following Parker Romo’s missed extra point against his former team, the Patriots, sealed the 24-23 loss, the Falcons waived Romo.

Keep in mind this was just weeks after releasing longtime fan favorite Younghoe Koo earlier this season. Meaning in two months, Atlanta has now cycled through three kickers.

To replace Romo, the Falcons signed veteran Zane Gonzalez, who hasn’t been a full-time NFL starter since 2021. Even still, fans are still clamoring for Rodrigo Blankenship.

2. This isn’t a Super Bowl-caliber coaching staff

Look, this coaching staff just isn’t getting it done.

Head coach Raheem Morris’ seat is heating up fast, and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s play-calling has been nothing short of a disaster.

The Falcons are too talented to be this inconsistent. They’ve beaten contenders like Buffalo, yet looked utterly unprepared in losses to Miami and now New England.

Zac Robinson’s “modern” scheme has yet to translate into consistency and has been defined by predictable motions, poor spacing, and an almost stubborn refusal to adapt.

Through 25 games under Robinson, the Falcons have scored 20 or fewer points in nearly half of them. That’s unacceptable for a roster with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. When you’re wasting that much talent, it’s not on the players anymore, it’s on the coaches.

If the Falcons truly want to save their season, they can’t just replace their kicker. They need to replace the man calling plays.

3. The Falcons still need time (yes I know patience isn’t fun)

Here’s the hardest truth of all: this team still needs time.

As frustrating as the coaching and special teams issues are, Atlanta’s young core remains promising.

Michael Penix Jr. has displayed star QB potential, Drake London is becoming a legitimate WR1 (just had a 3 TD game), and Bijan Robinson continues to flash generational ability every week.

And tight end Kyle Pitts (who’s on an expiring contract) remains one of the league’s most physically gifted players, even if the offense hasn’t figured out how to fully unlock him just yet.

On defense, the future is just as bright. Rookies like Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Xavier Watts (defensive rookie of the month), and Billy Bowman Jr. have already made an impact.

Trust the process, and it'll be worth it.