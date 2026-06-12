3 Falcons players who could become hot trade candidates in 2026

The Atlanta Falcons' offseason has been shrouded in the trade rumors of a few veterans entering the final year of their contracts.

At this point, any trade is likely to come right before the trade deadline. Most teams have already filled their roster with the players they want, and it will take injuries and subpar production for them to become desperate.

The Falcons, even if they remain in contention near the deadline, could still look to move a veteran or two for a draft pick or player. Here are some names to keep an eye out for.

Falcons could stun fans by trading these productive veterans in 2026

Troy Andersen - LB

Troy Andersen must get back on the field in the first quarter of the season for him to have any value. The talented linebacker has had injury after injury, leading to none of us knowing what his future is.

But let's say he does return to the field; he has the talent to be one of the game's best. We have seen the flashes that could entice a team to take a chance on him.

If the Falcons get the type of production they expect from the position, they won't necessarily need Andersen. He is in the final year of his deal, and getting something for him while they can would be a smart move.

Jessie Bates III - S

Trading Jessie Bates III is significantly more likely to happen if the Dirty Birds find themselves struggling during the first half of the season. They wouldn't want to lose a key secondary piece as they push for the postseason.

Bates is entering the final year of his contract, and his play wasn't quite up to his usual standard last season. However, he is still a great player that any contending team would love to have. If Ian Cunningham has no intention of extending him, then he should seriously consider a trade.

Kyle Pitts - TE

The name that has been at the forefront of every trade rumor for the Falcons, Kyle Pitts' future is uncertain as he plays on the franchise tag in 2026. With Drake London signing an extension and Bijan Robinson's being an inevitability, Pitts has to feel like the odd man out.

The Falcons are playing a dangerous game with him, too. They clearly aren't prioritizing his extension this offseason. If they wait, they are risking him raising his asking price even more.

Obviously, losing him would leave a massive hole on the offense, but the inevitability of losing him and a high draft pick could be enough to overlook that. Plus, it isn't exactly like this offense is lacking talent.