Trade speculation Falcons fans thought was dead could soon be revived

The Atlanta Falcons dangled Kyle Pitts in trade rumors all offseason long, but it never went anywhere. There was briefly some smoke that he would be traded before or doing the 2026 NFL Draft, but since the Falcons held firm, the belief was that the speculation around Pitts was extinguished for good.

However, those trade rumors are simmering right back up to the surface. While the Falcons gave Drake London a lucrative new extension and Bijan Robinson figures to be next in line, the 25-year-old's future in Atlanta looks to be much more up in the air than it was originally perceived to be.

Pitts is clearly seen as the least coveted of the three on a new extension. While Bijan and London are padding their bank accounts, the new regime feels comfortable allowing him to play out the year on the tag. And the idea of a tag-and-trade either before the season starts or in-season feels likely.

The Kyle Pitts trade rumor mill is back in full force for the Falcons

While there's still a chance he agrees to a long-term extension, I wouldn't count on it being as immediate. And ESPN's Dan Graziano is one of many who doesn't see a new contract getting done in the near future, as he labeled the sixth-year tight end as a possible early trade deadline candidate.

"The Falcons, particularly with a new coaching staff and front office, might want to see how he fits in their new offense before committing long term," Graziano wrote. "If they don't get him extended by July 15, and that rankles him and/or they struggle early in the season, teams will come asking about the availability of the uber-talented former top-10 pick."

Graziano mentioned that he believes the Dirty Birds could field trade offers on the former top-five pick if they stumble out of the gate, which isn't unreasonable given their schedule. And if they know they aren't going to extend him, they'll likely get better value at the deadline than from a comp pick.

For those who are unaware, July 15 is the NFL deadline to sign franchise tagged players to an extension, which gives Ian Cunningham over a month to work his magic. And though money is no issue, a price tag between $15 and $17 million a year for a player as inconsistent as Pitts isn't worth it.

The Florida Gator is very talented, but has been unable to put it all together in Atlanta. And given how many teams run two or three-TE sets nowadays, finding a team that wants a player with his skillset will be no issue, especially after his career year in 2025.

Where there's smoke there's fire, and if an extension doesn't come to fruition, there's a real world in which the Kyle Pitts trade rumors resume and he gets dealt in the coming months.