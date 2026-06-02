3 Falcons players who could become surprise starters during the 2026 season

The 2026 NFL season is just a little over three months away from starting, but the Atlanta Falcons have a lot of open competitions on the roster for starting roles.

Three of those stand out to have potential surprises. Wide receiver—where the Falcons invested in multiple free agents and a draft pick, return specialist and linebacker. These were spots the Falcons had holes during the 2025 season, but could be great opportunities for younger players to make a mark in 2026, which would include these younger starters.

These 3 Falcons could crack the starting lineup as early as Week 1 in Pittsburgh

WR Casey Washington

This might seem shocking that the third-year receiver is even being listed here as a surprise starter, but the competition for the No. 2 and No. 3 wide receiver roles should be wide open. The competition for the role includes free agent signings Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus as well as third-round draft pick Zachariah Branch. With the No. 2 role looking to be heavily favored to go to Dotson, the Falcons could be looking for someone who is a bit more reliable than a rookie Branch or the veteran Zaccheaus would be for their 11 personnel—one running back, one tight end, and three-wide receiver—sets.

Casey Washington has the experience to excel in training camp to win the job, and he also has a more athletic profile than Zaccheaus has. Washington performed at his best on the outside while Zaccheaus and Branch profile more to slot receivers in the new system. If the Falcons decide that they want No. 1 receiver Drake London or star tight end Kyle PItts in the slot in 11 personnel, they would prefer someone on the outside versus another slot receiver.

Washington would fit that very well. He also has the experience with Michael Penix Jr. and was a favorite of the lefty gunslinger during his first 10 games starting. Penix and Washington have a bit of a connection that some of the other receivers don't have yet with the third-year quarterback. Atlanta could surprise everyone if they decided that this is the year that the 2024 sixth-round pick finally earned his wares as the No. 3 wide receiver.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (32) tackles Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

WR/KR Cash Jones

At return specialist, the Falcons don't exactly have an embarrassment of riches. In fact, this might be one of the weakest return groups in the NFL even after adding Zachariah Branch, who looks to be the primary return specialist early. Should they decide that Branch isn't someone who they want starting at returner to preserve him for offensive plays, the competition doesn't have a lot of strong candidates that would be considered the early favorite.

It would boil down to Natrone Brooks—a depth cornerback who's only true value to the team has come from returning kicks, Tyler Goodson—a deep depth running back who may only be worthy of the practice squad at this point in his career, and Cash Jones, the rookie free agent out of Georgia who is converting to a slot receiver role. Jones, who's not exactly known for having the best vision out of the backfield has shown a skillset in college that might be best suited to a pro-level returner.

Jones has blazing 4.45 speed as measured at his pro day and has shown that he can use his athleticism in game to make players miss. The best fit for him in the NFL would be as a special teams player and as a gunner. He should have a lot of chances to prove himself during the preseason. He's made a fast impression on the coaching staff, and his role on the team as a pure special teams ace who can provide wide receiver and running back depth could end up being vital long-term and give the Falcons another gadgety-type player.

Harold Perkins Jr interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Harold Perkins Jr.

At one linebacker position, the Atlanta Falcons have Divine Deablo entrenched in his spot and role and will likely be giving him the green dot as the play-caller in the huddle if they don't give it to Xavier Watts or Jessie Bates on the backend. At the other linebacker position, the Falcons have so many candidates for the role, it makes the recent primary elections for governor of Georgia look under populated. Atlanta has nine other off-ball linebackers under contract.

The current competitors for the role that Kaden Elliss used to play include free agent signings Channing Tindall and Christian Harris, returning veterans DeAngelo Malone, Troy Andersen, J.D Bertrand and Malik Verdon, as well as rookie draft picks Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins. Tindall, Malone, Bertrand and Verdon are more likely to end up as depth pieces and special teams guys—if they even make the roster. Daniels also looks like the primary understudy to Deablo.

So that leaves Andersen, Harris and Perkins as the primary three competitors to replace Elliss after the turncoat went back to the Saints. Andersen has insane athleticism, but hasn't been able to stay healthy missing the last season and a half for a knee injury that at this point seems chronic. Harris underperformed after his injury in 2024 for the Texans and hasn't been the same since despite being able to see the field often.

So that leaves the rookie Harold Perkins as what could be the best of all worlds. Harold Perkins is an absolute tweener at the linebacker spot. He's only 220 pounds, but he is blazing fast running a 4.48 in the 40 at his pro day. He has been used as a blitzer, a coverage ace and a run stuffer in college for multiple different schemes, but none of them would have him in the same exact role that he is in for the Falcons.

Kaden Elliss gave the perfect blueprint on how to use Perkins and the Falcons should just treat Perkins like he's Elliss but with a ton more speed. When Ellis was in Atlanta, he was such a swiss army knife that it didn't seem like any one player could replace him. But Perkins in this role could be like if Elliss's athleticism was turned up to 100 and utilized perfectly. He just has to earn the job. And I think he will.