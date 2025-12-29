3 Falcons veterans fans should get ready to say goodbye to this offseason

It's been another disappointing season for the Atlanta Falcons. They've already been eliminated from playoff contention, instead forced to watch as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers fight for the division title that they expected to earn.

While the last games of the year may not have any playoff implications, they are crucial for a few Falcons players fighting for their long-term futures with the team.

If these three players fail to impress during the final stretch, their time with the team could be over.

3 Falcons veterans fighting for their jobs as 2025 season comes to a close

Leonard Floyd

Leonard Floyd has bounced from team to team during his career. In the last four years, he's played for four different teams. Unfortunately, he may need to find yet another landing spot after this season.

The Falcons brought Floyd in as a key veteran presence on the edge. He was expected to command a major role as rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. came along. He's seen plenty of playing time, but the production simply hasn't been there.

He has just three sacks on the season, marking his lowest total since 2019. If the veteran is unable to make a major impact in the final weeks of the season, the Falcons will likely let him walk in free agency.

David Onyemata

Like Floyd, defensive lineman David Onyemata could be set to hit free agency after a quiet season with the Falcons. He's been decent in run defense for Atlanta, but hasn't been able to make an impact as a pass rusher this season. While he hit a career high in tackles this year, the Falcons may see him as expendable.

The 33-year-old is set to have a market value of $8.1 million per year in the offseason, according to Spotrac. Unless he shows something new in these last two games, Atlanta may not be willing to pay that price.

Kirk Cousins

Unlike the other two players on this list, Kirk Cousins is under contract with the Falcons for the 2026 season. They would have to cut or trade him to move him off the roster. But with the size of his cap hit, the Falcons may be motivated to move him.

Cousins has taken over as the Falcons' starting quarterback since Michael Penix Jr. went down with an injury earlier in the season. Despite starting six games already, the veteran QB has only been able to throw eight total touchdowns. With limited opportunities remaining, he will need to prove that he's worth the $57 million the Falcons are set to pay him in 2026.