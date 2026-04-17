3 Kyle Pitts trade destinations Falcons should consider before 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than a week away, Kyle Pitts trade rumors are swirling more than ever before. The question that remains is if the Atlanta Falcons would actually trade him less than two months after franchise tagging him, but that won't deter other teams from inquiring about his status.

Obviously, Ian Cunningham wont be able to net a first-round pick in exchange for the 25-year-old, but the right team should consider parting with a second-round pick to get a deal done. And for a Falcons' team that is entering the 2026 NFL Draft with just five picks, this is how they can add more, even if he'll thrive in Kevin Stefanski's system.

Extensions with Drake London and Bijan Robinson will always take precedence over Pitts, so even though he'll be the NFL's highest-paid TE in 2026 on the tag, it doesn't mean they want to invest big money to all three of them. And for that reason, these three potential trade destinations make sense.

Houston Texans

The theme of the Houston Texans' offseason has been setting up C.J. Stroud for more success after a rough end to the season in Houston. They already got a head start on investing further in the OL by signing Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, so now adding some more pass-catchers should be a priority.

If any team were to swing a Pitts trade, the Texans have the resources to do it. They have four picks in the top 70, including two second-round picks, so if they're interested in adding an elite receiving TE to complement Nico Collins and serve as Stroud's new security blanket, that's a major win-now move.

Tennessee Titans

Let's stay in the AFC South for a bit. Like the Texans, the theme of the Titans' offseason has been setting up Cam Ward for more success. He has the potential to be one of the best QBs in the NFL, and since we know Brian Daboll wants to air the ball out, investing in pass-catchers is paramount.

Enter Pitts. A Wan"Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike WR room is not going to cut it, so the Florida product has a chance to be Ward's favorite target from the jump. And as sad as it sounds, he would instantly be their most reliable pass-catcher due to his receiving ability.

Denver Broncos

The idea of Pitts playing for Sean Payton makes me want to throw up, but in terms of potential destinations, it makes too much sense. The Broncos already traded a heap of draft capital to Miami in the Jaylen Waddle trade, but when has that ever stopped Payton from seizing an opportunity?

After nearly making the Super Bowl without Bo Nix in 2025, Denver is clearly in win-now mode and looking to surround Nix with better pass-catchers. And given the role tight ends play in Payton's offense, Pitts could be the "joker" his offense covets if they're willing to give up that second-rounder.