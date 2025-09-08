The Atlanta Falcons might be off to an 0-1 start, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t show promise in the loss. The Falcons were one Younghoe Koo field goal away from taking the Bucs to overtime, but could not pull it out in front of the home crowd. Despite the loss, Michael Penix Jr was Atlanta’s clear MVP.

Penix completed 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. His four-yard scamper also gave the Dirty Birds the lead with just over two minutes to play—but Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka connected for their second touchdown of the afternoon to give Tampa Bay the victory.

Playing his hometown team for the first time, Penix and the Falcons’ offense shined. He showcased chemistry with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts while offering fans a glimpse of what’s to come this season. But here’s what stood truly out in his first career season opener.

3 takeaways from Michael Penix’s magnificent season opener

"SuperPenix" is more athletic than people realize

When talking about the Washington standout, his rocket arm is usually the first thing that comes to mind. And it’s for good reason—he’s willing to air it out and is one of the most accurate passers in football. However, Penix is deceptively athletic.

He tallied six carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on Sunday afternoon—impressive numbers for a pocket-passing QB. Zac Robinson said earlier this offseason they would utilize his mobility more than people expect, and he kept his word in Week 1.

Bijan Robinson is his second read in the pass game

If Penix was the Falcons’ offensive MVP in Week 1, Bijan Robinson is next in line. Against a stout Bucs defensive front, Robinson amassed just 24 rushing yards on 12 carries (2.0 YPC), but made his real impact through the air.

On the opening drive, the No. 8 overall pick in 2023 took a 50-yard swing pass to the house to give Atlanta the lead early. It was a play that got Mercedes-Benz Stadium rocking, and saw the former Texas star surpass 100 receiving yards for just the second time in his career.

While Darnell Mooney was inactive and Penix’s main WR1 in Drake London got injured late, the RB1 stepped up as a dangerous receiving option.

He looks like a franchise savior

The Falcons had absolutely zero run game against Todd Bowles’ unit, so they took advantage of a depleted secondary. Morris and Robinson couldn’t use the run to get Penix in a rhythm, so they had to trust the 25-year-old lefty.

It was at home against a weak pass defense, but it was an impressive performance against the reigning NFC South champions. A lot of eyes were on Penix and he rose to the occasion. Even Baker Mayfield called him a “problem” after the game. The future is bright in Atlanta.

