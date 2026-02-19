3 terrifying ways the Falcons could recoup their missing 2026 first-round pick

As everyone is well aware, the Atlanta Falcons are without their first-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

And just a few weeks ago, no one was complaining. But after James Pearce Jr.'s arrest, everything has gone up in flames and the Falcons' new regime is left with a mess on their hands.

Nevertheless, if new general manager Ian Cunningham is eager to make a first-round pick in his first draft, he could make one of these blockbuster moves -- even if they are insanely risky.

Falcons could make one of these 2026 draft trades that would leave fans hopeful

1. Falcons could trade future first-round pick(s)... again

Of course, there is the simple solution: trade future picks for instant gratification. It is something Terry Fontenot did with the Rams last offseason to land Pearce Jr. with the 26th pick.

Obviously, teams won't simply swap first-rounders, so you have to package other picks in as well. And they wouldn't make this move until they ensure the player they want is still on the board.

2. Falcons could trade Jessie Bates III to the 49ers

Jessie Bates III isn't coming off his finest season, but he can still be a top safety in the league, no doubt.

Who knows that better than anyone? New 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who has a hole that needs to be filled at safety. His team holds the No. 27 pick, which would get this deal done.

The question is whether Bates is worth a first-round pick. He has one year left on his deal and will be 29-years-old in just over a week. It might take the Falcons shipping a late-round pick, as well as their All-Pro safety.

3. Falcons could trade Drake London to the Buffalo Bills or New England Patriots

Two AFC East contenders need a wide receiver: the Bills and Patriots. Both teams' lack of a dominant receiving threat was exposed in the playoffs.

Drake London is entering his fifth-year-option season and the Falcons have to make a difficult decision. Obviously, keeping him would be the top choice, but he is bound to demand a top-of-market contract. They have other players who need to be paid this offseason, including Kyle Pitts.

London would give either of these teams a significant weapon on offense, while the Falcons would receive either the Bills' No. 26 pick or the Patriots' No. 31 pick.