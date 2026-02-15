Falcons' 2025 NFL Draft grades plummet in a way no one could've ever expected

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Atlanta Falcons were getting praised for an A+ 2025 NFL Draft class. Now, they are getting dragged over the coals after the unfortunate situation that has happened recently.

Obviously, it is no fault of their own that James Pearce Jr. was arrested. What is their fault: trading significant draft capital to draft the Tennessee product. With that risk has come grave consequences that have suddenly destroyed their draft grades in the media.

NFL.com's Gennaro Filice gave them a 'B' for their five-man class, ranking 14th in the league, and it seems like the league is starting to overlook their success because of Pearce's arrest.

Unforeseen circumstances are starting to destroy an elite Falcons' draft class

The Falcons found numerous defensive starters in what was a pivotal draft class. Jalon Walker will only get better, Xavier Watts should've received more than just one first-place vote for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Billy Bowman Jr. was playing great football before his season-ending injury.

For most teams, that is a massive haul that would leave you ecstatic for the future. But, unfortunately for the Dirty Birds, you have to look beyond the players.

Ex-GM Terry Fontenot took a big swing by trading back into the first round to draft Pearce with the 26th pick. In the process, they gave the Los Angeles Rams their second- and seventh-round picks in 2025 and a first-round pick in 2026. They also got back a third-rounder they used to snag Watts.

That means the Falcons shipped away a top-15 talent in 2026 for a messy legal situation. That is bad, and, to be honest, giving the Falcons a 'B' might be generous.

Obviously, nothing is a given in the NFL Draft. For all we know, the Falcons could've wasted their 2026 first-rounder. And they almost undoubtedly would've missed out on Watts because they were without a third-round pick after the Matthew Judon trade.

There is a lot to build on with who the Falcons landed last year. Jeff Ulbrich can insert Walker, Watts, and Bowman right into the starting lineup in Week 1 and be certain they will produce. That isn't something many teams can say.

Just look at the Packers, who NFL.com ranked as the worst draft class; they drafted Matthew Golden, Anthony Belton, Savion Williams, Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver, Warren Brinson, Micah Robinson, and John Williams.

Their eight-man class produced maybe one starter for next season with Golden. But certainly zero that they have complete faith in. So, even with what has taken place over the past couple of weeks, the Falcons have given fans a lot to be excited about with their young core.