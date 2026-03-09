3 under-the-radar free agents that the Falcons need to sign once free agency opens

The NFL's 2026 free agent class is one of the weakest it has seen in some time, proven by the fact that Malik Willis and Alec Pierce are bound to land massive contracts.

The Atlanta Falcons aren't likely to land a big name at any point. Their funds are low, largely due to the aged-like-milk Kirk Cousins contract -- which is wildly unfortunate for a team that needs help and has a new regime in a pretty difficult position.

This means they must identify and target bargain-bin free agents who fit Kevin Stefanski and Jeff Ulbrich's schemes. Here are three names that should be on that list.

Falcons have no choice but to target these three underrated free agents

1. Malik Heath - WR

In each of his four seasons, Malik Heath improved as a member of Matt LaFleur's scheme in Green Bay.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver brings everything the Falcons need to their biggest position of need. He has produced at least 600 yards and four touchdowns in each of his past three seasons, with highs of 724 yards and eight touchdowns.

After Darnell Mooney's release, finding a Drake London complement who can stretch the field is a must, and this 12-yards-per-catch receiver could be the answer. Unfortunately Raheem Morris refused to let him see the field.

2. Malcolm Koonce - EDGE

We finally thought the Falcons wouldn't have a need at edge rusher entering the offseason. But then James Pearce Jr. found himself in trouble with the law, and they are right back in the market.

Malcolm Koonce is an interesting option. Three years ago, his future looked bright as Maxx Crosby's counterpart after tallying 43 tackles, eight sacks, nine tackles for loss, and three fumbles. But then injuries hit, causing him to miss the entire 2024 season.

He had a respectable four-sack season last year for a bad team. While he might not garner the headlines Trey Hendrickson will, he is in the right price range for the Falcons with high potential, although the Raiders could want him back now that Crosby has been traded.

3. Greg Newsome - CB

Traded in the middle of the season from Kevin Stefanski's Browns to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Tyson Campbell, Greg Newsome provided stability for the resurgent defense in the Sunshine State.

Mike Hughes is not the long-term answer in Atlanta. Newsome is a higher upside option that brings length and size. It feels like this offseason is about adding complements to the Falcons' stars on both sides of the ball, and reuniting Stefanski with Newsome would do just that.