Kevin Stefanski can finally fix the Falcons' secondary with under-the-radar reunion

Just a few months after being a part of a big mid-season defensive trade, Greg Newsome is a highly coveted free agent. The 25-year-old just completed his fifth season in the NFL, and could easily improve the Atlanta Falcons' defense if he reunites with Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta next month.

Newsome was drafted 26th overall by the Stefanski-run Cleveland Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2023 when he pulled in two interceptions, produced 14 defended passes, and allowed just a 74.8 passer rating.

He's produced two rocky seasons and was dealt to Jacksonville since then, but a reunion with Stefanski may be just what the doctor ordered. Fox Sports writer Greg Auman released his top 100 free agents and predicted Newsome would follow his former head coach to Atlanta this offseason.

Kevin Stefanski can fix the defense if he poaches this one elite cornerback

If Stefanski uses his familiarity with Newsome to draw him in, he'd be a warmly welcomed defensive addition. In 2025, the Falcons struggled to find secondary stability. Major contributors consisted of UDFA Cobee Bryant, failed first-round pick CJ Henderson, and the injured Mike Hughes. Yikes.

Entering 2026, AJ Terrell is still elite, but the only reliable starting cornerback on the roster. The Falcons began the 2025 season on a good note defensively. It took until Week 8 for any quarterback to throw for over 200 yards against the Falcons, then the wheels fell off.

Atlanta allowed 200+ passing yards in every game except one after Week 8. The only team they held under 200 yards passing was the lowly New York Jets and Tyrod Taylor. If you recall, the Falcons still lost this game due to special teams woes.

A huge factor in this massive relapse was Hughes' injury. He played just a dozen games in 2025 and missed the final month of the season. Once Hughes went down, the Falcons' cornerback room was tested and brutally failed because they relied upon Bryant and Henderson to play key roles.

Adding Newsome would begin to shore up the secondary and add much-needed depth. Even if Newsome signs a short prove-it deal, that would be better than the current alternatives. After all, he produced the best seasons of his career under Stefanski.

Spotrac predicts his average annual salary will be roughly $9 million this offseason, which is steep but doable. Once he was traded away from his longtime head coach, he struggled mightily. Who's to say he wouldn't return to Pro Bowl caliber form if he throws on the beautiful red and black?