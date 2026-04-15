3 veterans Falcons could put on notice with early 2026 NFL Draft choices

Every NFL team is always looking to get younger, more athletic, and more versatile and the NFL Draft is the fastest way to do so. This strategy is especially true for teams with new general managers, like the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have their fair share of aging players, especially on the defense. Much like we saw last year with the drafting of numerous defenders, we could see multiple veterans get put on notice, even with the limited number of picks this team has.

Let's look at a few of those players who Ian Cunningham should be looking to replace during next week's draft.

Ian Cunningham could be looking at long-term successors for these 3 Falcons players

Kyle Pitts

We have talked a lot about the franchise-tagged playmaker, and we will continue to talk a lot about him heading into the draft. His status with the Dirty Birds is far from certain, especially as trade speculation has started to take off.

There are numerous prospects the Falcons could take as soon as the second round to open their possibilities with next year's free agent. Eli Stowers is one I would particularly keep an eye on; he has a similar build and skillset to Pitts and would fit what Kevin Stefanski is looking to do at tight end.

Mike Hughes

Mike Hughes' status is in as much limbo as anyone on the Falcons; you could see the team sticking with hima just as easily as you could see them replacing him.

Hughes is good enough to start, but teams are looking to get better than good enough, especially in the secondary. If someone like Aveion Terrell, A.J.'s little brother, drops to the middle of the second round due to his injury issues, watch out for the Falcons to snag him immediately.

He would pair well with his sibling, while pushing the veteran out of a starting spot, and eventually, out the door.

Jessie Bates III

Jessie Bates III had a down year last season; he wasn't quite his reliable self.

That said, he is still a great player in this league who is worth his $13 million price tag. But he is also in the final year of his deal, so watch for Cunningham to draft someone who can develop behind him and become Xavier Watts' complement as soon as next season.

There is also the possibility that the Dirty Birds trade him, even if he wants to remain in Atlanta. He would land them a solid pick in next year's draft, especially if a team like the San Francisco 49ers, whose defensive coordinator is Raheem Morris, is interested to fill their need at safety.