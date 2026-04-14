These 4 Falcons' veterans are likely on thin ice entering the 2026 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons are set to make just five picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so as long as it stays that way, Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski better make those picks count. And that means instead of drafting the best player available like they usually would, 2026 may be a needs-based draft in Atlanta.

So far this offseason, the Falcons have made cheap, low-stakes moves in hopes of raising their floor, especially at wide receiver. Their free agency approach made it clear that none of their signings made will affect their draft strategy, especially since most players they signed inked short-term contracts and they want more picks regardless.

That means that some of the veterans on the roster (and a few vets they signed in free agency) could be skating on thin ice once the draft kicks off. The Dirty Birds will invest in the development of their rookies more than ever before, which could spell bad news for the following three Falcons players.

4 Falcons players whose starting jobs could be in jeopardy after the NFL Draft

WRs Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus

Even though the Falcons invested heavily at receiver in free agency, neither Jahan Dotson or Olamide Zaccheus is a player that should deter them from taking a wide receiver in the draft. Perhaps they aren't sprinting to the podium for a WR at 48 anymore, but a wideout should be the pick at 79 or 122.

I would venture to say that Dotson's job is safer than Zaccheus' partially because Dotson is a boundary WR and has the highest ceiling of any receiver Atlanta has not named Drake London. They covet explosiveness, but odds are they bring in a high-upside youngster to push for the WR2 job.

CB Mike Hughes

The Falcons don't seem to be worried about the state of the cornerback room, but they probably should be. Fans are alarmed about the commitment Atlanta has given Mike Hughes after a brutal 2025 which saw them fail to make any notable CB moves beyond Sydney Brown, whose likely to play more at safety anyways.

Cunningham should be looking closely at this CB class, especially since the Falcons need a long-term running mate for A.J. Terrell. Hughes is very clearly not that. Jeff Ulbrich should covet a high-flying CB2 in Keith Abney or Daylen Everette who will play a depth role before taking over for Hughes.

C Ryan Neuzil

The 2026 center class is quietly loaded. You have Connor Lew leading the pack, then guys like Jake Slaughter, Logan Jones, and Sam Hecht not far behind. And even later options like Pat Coogan and Matt Gublin could provide the Falcons some competition at the position for Ryan Neuzil on Day 3.

Neuzil was good in his first season replacing the now-retired Drew Dalman as Atlanta's starting center, ranking inside the top 10 in both PFF grade and run blocking grade. However, with a new OL coach in Bill Callahan coming to town, perhaps he re-evaluates the center position in this NFL Draft.