Falcons nab game-changing talent out of their backyard in new post-FA mock draft

Now that the dust has settled on the opening wave of free agency, most NFL teams are looking to make a few more smaller signings before directing their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft. In their first offseason under new leadership, mainly Ian Cunningham, the Atlanta Falcons are enjoying draft fever

Even though the Falcons don't have a first-round pick and just five selections at the moment, they still have two selections in the top 80 in which they can utilize to land impact players at positions of need. And one of those potential prospects could have spent the season playing down the road at Georgia.

In FanSided's Cody Williams' new three-round mock draft, he has the Dirty Birds coming away with a dream haul. With their second-round pick, he has them filling a major need in Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter, who is a total run stuffing demon, but had Atlanta stay close to home in Round 3.

With the 79th overall pick, Williams has the Falcons drafting Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who has been the WR prospect most linked to the team throughout the pre-draft process. And with how much he's been rumored to be in play with their 48th pick, taking him 31 picks later is a bargain.

The Atlanta Falcons' investment in the WR room in free agency should not stop them from addressing the position in the NFL Draft

Cunningham invested heavily in revamping Atlanta's receiver room in free agency, releasing Darnell Mooney and signing Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus to team-friendly deals. The Falcons have more talent at wideout than they have in years past, but that shouldn't stop them from drafting one.

Dotson didn't even clear 300 yards last year, so him as a WR2 is still a bit suspect. And Zaccheus isnt much more than a gadget guy out of the slot. Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees need receivers that they can utilize more creatively, so a speedster with long-term upside is worth the gamble in Round 3.

Branch ran an impressive 4.35 second 40-yard dash at the combine, but his frame is a bit concerning after he measured in 5-foot-8 5/8 and 177 pounds in Indianapolis. That is abnormally small for an outside receiver, so despite having that versatility in college, he projects better as a slot in the NFL.

There's no denying that Branch can play. The 21-year-old logged nearly 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the Bulldogs in 2025 after transferring over from USC. Not only does he have game-breaking speed, he is great after the catch after ranking second in the nation in yards after catch.

While some may argue that cornerback is a bigger need for Cunningham to fill, continuing to deepen this receiver room should also be a priority. Frankly, Branch would be a dream fit for the Falcons' offense, especially as a complement to Drake London and at this value in a super deep WR class.