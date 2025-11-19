5 no-brainer Raheem Morris replacements Falcons must hire to save Michael Penix Jr.

The song remains the same for the Atlanta Falcons. Even though Bijan Robinson and Drake London are two of the best in the business and the defense is miles better than it was last season, Raheem Morris is still unable to get this team over the hump.

Morris may not make it out of the 2025 season, as his 3-7 start to the year without a first-round pick and his inability to help the now-injured Michael Penix Jr. to take the next step might be all Arthur Blank needs to see before he forces yet another regime change.

If Morris is indeed on the hot seat after he has given no reason for rumors of a dismissal not to sprout up, the Falcons need to look at one of these five possible replacements to help get the most out of their still very talented offense to break the playoff drought.

5 Raheem Morris replacements Falcons must consider

5. Dan Lanning, HC, Oregon Ducks

Hiring college coaches is a very risky proposition, but the 39-year-old Lanning's energy and skill at hiring offensive coaches despite a defensive background give him quite a resume. A former Georgia defensive coordinator, Lanning has gone 44-7 in charge of the Ducks and 30-4 in conference play.

4. Robert Saleh, DC, San Francisco 49ers

Saleh would be another Morris-type "former head coach with a defensive background" hire, but he would likely keep DC Jeff Ulbrich in town after their improvements in 2025. With a better quarterback situation than he had with the Jets, Saleh's second act as a coach might be worth watching in Atlanta.

3. Zac Taylor, HC, Cincinnati Bengals

Even if Taylor's time runs out in Cincinnati, he might be able to lean on the fact that he made it to a Super Bowl and put up a good fight in that game to fall into another premium job. With much better defensive personnel than the train wreck he has in Cincinnati, Taylor's offensive improvements could help take Penix to the next level.

2. Kliff Kingsbury, OC, Washington Commanders

Even with a down year due to Jayden Daniels' injury, Kingsbury's work with the No. 2 pick is impressive enough to warrant another shot in charge of a team.

Kingsbury, who went 28-38-1 with the Arizona Cardinals, will bring an idiot-proof offense that will get the most out of Penix, London, and Robinson in ways that Zac Robinson can't.

1. Klint Kubiak, OC, Seattle Seahawks

His father has a Super Bowl ring, and it might be time for the next generation to get their shot. It's Jim Mora Jr. all over again (hopefully with more success). Kubiak's offense has helped Sam Darnold light the league on fire this year, and it's not hard to envision Penix thriving in this system.