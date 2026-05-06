A.J. Brown trade drama may pave the way for Falcons to pursue dream trade target

Around the NFL, there’s little suspense left about A.J. Brown and the New England Patriots. The expectation is already there. What matters now is the ripple effect once it becomes official. Because when Brown walks into that receiver room, a productive receiver is going to get squeezed out.

That’s where this becomes relevant for the Atlanta Falcons. The real opportunity for Atlanta isn’t chasing the headline-grabbing move with former Patriots' WR Stefon Diggs. It’s targeting the player who suddenly doesn’t fit in with New England after the Brown deal happens: Kayshon Boutte.

And the more you line up both depth charts, the more this stops looking like a trade idea and starts looking like simple roster math: both teams get what they need out of Boutte coming to the Falcons.

Kayshon Boutte is the perfect trade target for the Atlanta Falcons

Insider Albert Breer reported that New England is seeking Day 3 draft capital for Boutte. Jordan Schultz reported the team is open to moving him. Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Boutte wasn’t present for the start of offseason workouts while communication continued.

If (or more realistically ‘when’) Brown arrives, the Patriots’ room looks like this:

A.J. Brown

Romeo Doubs

Mack Hollins

2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams

DeMario Douglas

Kayshon Boutte

That’s six playable receivers for, realistically, four weekly roles. Boutte is 24 years old. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal. And he’s coming off 33 catches, 551 yards, six touchdowns in 14 games for a team that made it to the Super Bowl. He can play an every-down role for an offense.

Meanwhile, the Falcons WR room behind Drake London isn’t proven. Jahan Dotson hasn’t topped 300 yards in either of the last two seasons. Olamide Zaccheaus is a reliable slot, not a volume option. And third-round rookie Zachariah Branch profiles as a space weapon, not a boundary winner (yet).

Sure Branch helps the offense, but he does not solve the depth chart. If London misses time again, Atlanta’s current WR2/WR3 picture becomes uncomfortable very quickly. Boutte, meanwhile, just posted more yards and touchdowns last season than any Falcons receiver not named Drake London.

Kevin Stefanski wants receivers who can win outside, block in the run game, and create explosive plays off play action. Boutte checks those boxes. The 2023 sixth-round pick is primarily an X receiver, comfortable on verticals, comebacks, and deep overs, productive with Drake Maye, and still improving after a six-touchdown season in 2025.

Sometimes the league hands you a move that makes sense for both teams. If Brown lands in New England, don’t be surprised if the Falcons are one of the first teams calling about the receiver who suddenly doesn’t fit there anymore in Boutte.