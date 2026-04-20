Falcons may have prime chance to make franchise-altering move before NFL Draft

Even though the Atlanta Falcons franchise tagged Kyle Pitts last month, it may not stop them from trading him at the right price. Pitts has been looked at as a tag-and-trade candidate for quite some time now, especially with him vying for a long-term extension that's likely too rich for Atlanta's liking.

We have known for a while now that Pitts could be available, but ESPN insider Adam Schefter confirmed that belief. In honor of NFL Draft week, Schefter dropped intel on what he's hearing surrounding the biggest storylines of the week, which includes players who could be on the move.

While A.J. Brown is the biggest name being floated in trade rumors, Schefter floated the 25-year-old as one of many names who could draw interest during draft week. And for a Falcons' team evidently searching to obtain additional draft capital in Ian Cunningham's first draft, his report has legs to it.

"Those who could gain interest include Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr., Titans quarterback Will Levis, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, Giants edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman and 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, among others," Schefter wrote.

At this time, the Falcons have no first-rounder and just five picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it would be foolish to believe that the new regime isn't aware of this. So if the Dirty Birds can land another second-rounder or multiple premium selections in exchange for him, he could be a worthy sacrifice.

Adam Schefter revealed Kyle Pitts could have a big market during draft week

Despite having a major bounce-back season in which he career-bests in receptions (88) and touchdowns catches (5) in a contract year, Pitts was tagged instead of landing a long-term extension because Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski want to ensure that his strong end to 2025 was no fluke before paying him top-market TE money.

Across the last six games of the year, Pitts recorded 469 receiving yards and four of his touchdown receptions. But given Atlanta's financial situation, he's the odd man out. Stefanski's offense loves tight ends, but the murky QB situation makes paying him over other players is wild.

And to really fan the flames of Schefter's report, Cunningham confirmed that the Florida product while addressing the media in his pre-draft press conference. But he also revealed that everyone on the roster is available, as with new leadership in town, nobody's roster spot should be guaranteed.

"For all the players, we’re going to listen. That’s our job," Cunningham said. "That doesn’t mean that that’s going to happen. People call, we’ll listen."

It's no secret Atlanta also has to agree to long-term deals with Bijan Robinson and Drake London, but of those three, Pitts should be the lowest on the pecking order. He has the least proven production, so based on Schefter's words, he could be on the move if the Falcons are blown away by a trade offer.