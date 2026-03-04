Adam Schefter dropped a Trey Hendrickson update that has Falcons fans scrambling

With NFL free agency right around the corner, Adam Schefter is about to be a busy man. Atlanta Falcons are hoping out hope that his bombshell reports next week will fall in the Falcons' favor, but so far, we aren't off to a good start in that area, as we could have a nightmare scenario brewing in Atlanta.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, Schefter dropped an interesting pre-free agency nugget. Schefty revealed that Cincinnati Bengals' star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson could take his talents to the NFC South, as he's apparently interested in joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"“I think that he would love to be in Tampa. I think he would love to be in Tampa. He lives in Ponte Verde. I don’t think the Jaguars have the requisite cap room for him...Tampa would be a great fit. I think in a perfect world, Trey would like to stay in Florida. No state income tax. But, he’s also open to going to the best possible situation. If Trey has a pick, I think he’d like to end up (with the Bucs) but we will see if it works out that way.”" Adam Schefter

Now that the Bengals opted not to franchise tag him, Hendrickson instantly became among the most coveted free agents available this offseason, and him landing in Tampa would be horrible for the Dirty Birds. The Bucs are already Atlanta's biggest threat in division, so I'd rather not see the rich get richer.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be key players in the Trey Hendrickson sweepstakes, which is bad for the Falcons

So this guy has interest from the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, and basically every contending team that needs pass-rushers, and the Bucs are the most appealing? This incredibly odd, because you just know Jerry Jones is chomping at the bit to pay him what he wants.

My personal bias aside, this report makes sense. The four-time Pro Bowler grew up in Florida, played his college football at Florida Atlantic University, and like Schefter noted, he lives in Ponte Verde. The Jacksonville Jaguars could also make sense, but they don't have the money and the Miami Dolphins are entering a rebuild. So if he wants to stay in the Sunshine State like it's believed, Tampa Bay it is.

Between 2023 and 2024, the 31-year-old recorded a staggering 35 sacks and 35 tackles for loss. This guy is a game-wrecker in every definition of the word, so for a Falcons' offensive line that struggled more than fans care to admit in 2025, facing him twice per year would be a legit nightmare, especially since this team should want revenge on Baker Mayfield and Zac Robinson.

For the Falcons, the best possible outcome here is any way Hendrickson doesn't end up with the Buccaneers, as signing a star like him could deliver a brutal blow to Atlanta's hopes of winning the NFC South in Year 1 of the Kevin Stefanski era, so hopefully Schefter's report doesn't come true.