Floated Maxx Crosby trade proposal could spiral into disaster for the Falcons

One of the biggest dominoes expected to fall this NFL offseason is surrounding Maxx Crosby's future with the Las Vegas Raiders. After an unceremonious end to the season, there's been talk of the superstar pass-rusher being traded by the Raiders, but the Atlanta Falcons likely aren't legit suitors.

There's still a shot that all of this speculation is just a smokescreen and Raiders bring Crosby back, but there will be some negotiations once the new league year starts on March 11. Even though the Falcons aren't the ones inquiring, their NFC South rivals could be involved in the Crosby sweepstakes.

In an article where four different ESPN writers projected four potential landing spots and trade packages for the 28-year-old, one of the team's that came up was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN's Ben Solak has the Falcons' arch-rivals paying up to acquire a game-changing defender.

Even though reports have indicated that Crosby could be traded for more than Micah Parsons was, Solak's proposal has him going to Tampa Bay in exchange for more than just picks: he has Chris Godwin going to Sin City, while the Raiders also pick up the 15th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a second-round pick in 2027, which feels like a major bargain that will outrage Falcons fans.

Falcons fans should be shaking in their boots if Maxx Crosby is traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Solak brought up an interesting point about the Bucs' hopes of landing the five-time Pro Bowler. There's a long history between Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht and Raiders' general manager John Spytek since Spytek was one of Licht's top lieutenants in Tampa for years before landing in Vegas.

Godwin presence in this deal isn't even a major loss for the Bucs because of their logjam at wide receiver. Mike Evans is a free agent but I think he returns to Tampa as expected. Godwin's role isn't even major anymore because youngsters Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan are their future at WR.

As for the Raiders, they badly need to add receivers for likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, as they're currently reheating the Falcons' nachos with having a tight end as their young QB's top weapon. Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers is a good startng point, but their WR room is horrible.

Jack Bech is solid and Tre Tucker could be a decent contributor, but that's about it. They need experience in the receiver room, which is the same model that worked for Drake Maye in New England. So even though Godwin turns 30 next week, he'll be a good security blanket for Mendoza.

He's also a slot receiver, so despite his injury woes in recent seasons, he'll be closer to full health in 2025. And in a strong defensive draft, the Raiders could use that first-rounder to select someone like Kedric Faulk or Cashius Howell who could make it easier for Raider Nation to replace Crosby's impact.

This mock trade makes too much sense for both sides, but is the worst possible outcome for the Dirty Birds, who could use a guy like the Eastern Michigan product after James Pearce Jr.'s arrest. Since gonna be battling with the Bucs for the NFC South throne, they need him to land anywhere else.