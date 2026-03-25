Adam Schefter drops Bijan Robinson extension update Falcons fans have waited for

It's more a matter of when, not if the Atlanta Falcons decide to extend Bijan Robinson, yet fans are still growing restless. This is the first offseason in which Bijan is eligible for an extension, and with the running back market trending up, the Falcons are better off getting a deal done sooner than later.

Thankfully, it seems like a lucrative long-term deal could be on the horizon. ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed on his podcast that the 24-year-old is expected to sign a new extension "at some point" this offseason, which should squash the concerns about Ian Cunningham playing the waiting game.

The Falcons also have to agree to extensions with Drake London and Kyle Pitts, but like Schefter's report suggests, they rightfully value extending Bijan the most. And after watching him record nearly 2,300 scrimmage yards in 2025 and be arguably the best weapon in the NFL, you can't blame them.

A Bijan Robinson extension with the Atlanta Falcons could come sooner than we expect

Schefter noted that both Jahmyr Gibbs and De'Von Achane will also ink major deals this offseason, so it could be a race to the finish line between the Dirty Birds, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins. So an extension is beneficial, but the sooner Atlanta extends the two-time Pro Bowler, the better it looks.

Over the last couple of seasons, there have been questions about the lack of progression in the RB market, as running backs are often underpaid, especially compared to wide receivers. We just saw Jaxon Smith-Njigba reset the WR market by making $41.25 in AAV on his new extension, yet Saquon Barkley is the only back making over $20 million a year.

History still suggests that paying running backs big money isn't a good business decision but, it seems like a reckoning is coming. Between Gibbs, Bijan, and Achane, they're about to completely reset the RB market, especially if all three of them are making over $20 million like Schefter expects.

What's changing the tide for RBs are the guys who catch passes like Robinson and Gibbs. The 24-year-old caught 79 passes and had nearly 300 carries last season, so if you have an elite running back, their versatility in both the run and pass game is now able to define an entire offense's identity.

The former Texas Longhorn has been the face of Atlanta's offense ever since they drafted him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. You could argue that he's the most dynamic offensive weapon in all of football, so if an extension with him costs half of what the Seahawks paid JSN, you absolutely do it.

The Falcons are right to get the ball in his hands by any means necessary. Averaging over five yards a carry and finishing near the top of the Offensive Player of the Year ballot at 23 is just unheard of. Bijan is a world-class talent but hasn't gotten the love he deserves because he plays for a losing team.

The new regime clearly sees his value, so locking him up on a new deal will only prove their commitment to turning things around. And with Kevin Stefanski in town, his numbers will only improve in 2026, so believe it or not, this is the cheapest the Falcons will ever be able to extend Bijan for.