Bijan Robinson did the unthinkable to win fantasy championships worldwide

On Monday Night Football, with fantasy football championships on the line around the nation, Bijan Robinson answered the call. Robinson rushed for 195 yards, a touchdown, and caught five more passes for 34 yards and a touchdown, notching 39.9 PPR points, and deciding titles.

This sudden outburst is absurd, but not so sudden when you are an Atlanta Falcons fan. We've seen Robinson dominate defenses and make defenders look ridiculous all season, but it culminated in perfection on the big stage of MNF.

In front of the whole football world, Robinson tore off a 93-yard touchdown run, the longest in the NFL all season. That play alone gained 15.3 fantasy points and sealed championships everywhere.

How Bijan Robinson won Fantasy Championships worldwide

Immediately following an Xavier Watts interception with under two minutes remaining in the first half, the Falcons found themselves at their own seven-yard line.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins took the snap in the shotgun formation and handed it to Robinson. Robinson immediately jumped cut to his left, narrowly avoiding the virtually unblocked defender in the A-gap, and escaping a two-yard loss.

21.2 MPH 💨



That's how fast Bijan Robinson was going on his way to the CRIB 🏡 pic.twitter.com/FlkTQjh8eY — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 30, 2025

Then, he hit the hole running and barely outpaced speedy cornerback Roger McCreary, who ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL combine. NFL on ESPN recorded his top speed at 21.2 MPH toward the end of this run. This run only showcased the talent Falcons' fans are accustomed to seeing weekly.

Fantasy wise, Robinson is enjoying the second-best season of his career, and has scored the second most points all season. His nearly 40 point performance in Week 17 was his best all season, but he got you to the championship as well.

When the majority of fantasy playoffs began in Week 15, Robinson posted 29.5 points, mixing elite running with elite receiving. He recorded eight receptions on 11 targets and ran for nearly 100 yards. In round two the following week, he leveled up with an eerily similar 29.8 point performance.

Even throughout the regular season, Robinson was elite. He posted six games of 20+ points through the first 12 games, with half of those scoring over 30 points.

It won't take an article for anyone to understand the value and talent of Robinson. But laying out and dissecting how he performed when it mattered most is eye opening at the very least. Moving into next season, Robinson's value will continue to rise, especially if backup Tyler Allgeier doesn't return.