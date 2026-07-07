Bijan Robinson finally received the one honor every Falcons fan saw coming

If you're a fan of the Atlanta Falcons, you already know by now that Bijan Robinson is the best running back in the NFL. It doesn't matter how you slice it, there is no player in football better suited to be the centerpiece of the offense, and he's the guy who often makes the Falcons must-see TV on Sundays.

The 24-year-old finished with a league-best 2,298 scrimmage yards in 2025 and was an Offensive Player of the Year finalist. He's an explosive runner, an elite receiver, and it's become clear to anyone who watches the Falcons that it's only a matter of time before Bijan shatters the existing RB market.

The All-Pro back deserves every penny of any future payday Atlanta gives him, but until then, he just got the best honor of all. The debate over who the best running back in football is has been going on for quite some time, but Bijan Robinson is the man who got a vote of confidence from who matters.

Bijan Robinson was finally crowned the best running back in the NFL

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has been surveying NFL executives, coaches, and scouts on the top 10 players at 11 different NFL positions for six years now. And in the seventh annual edition of these running back rankings, the Falcons were well-represented with Robinson claiming the top spot.

"Bijan is just more dynamic than the rest of the field in terms of creating positive runs despite blocking failure," an NFC executive told Fowler. "Combo of his bend, feet and agility. His size shows up with physicality. And while Gibbs is top-end faster, Bijan is still explosive in his own right, creating home run plays."

Apparently, the debate over who would get the top spot came down to Bijan and his fellow 2023 first-round pick, Jahmyr Gibbs. And it just so happens that they're the same two running backs who are currently in an arms race to reset the running back market, which the Dirty Birds look poised to win.

The fourth-year back broke a franchise record that existed for over four decades last season. Atlanta's previous franchise record for scrimmage yards in a single season came when William Andrews amassed 2,167 scrimmage yards back in 1983, and Bijan broke that record with ease.

He did so despite having a turnstile at right tackle and in an offense that was far from the league's most effective in 2025. In fact, if it weren't for the Texas product, Zac Robinson would've had this Falcons offense near the bottom of the NFL in almost every offensive statistic.

There probably hasn't been a player this exciting to watch in red and black since Julio Jones. Falcons fans are well aware that Bijan Robinson is a generational talent and the best running back in the NFL, and he deserves to be credited (and compensated) as such.