NFL insider's prediction for a Bijan Robinson extension will make league history

Depending on who you ask, Bijan Robinson is arguably the best running back in the NFL and is about to be compensated as such. The Atlanta Falcons are ready to back up the brinks truck to keep their star RB in Atlanta for years, but the only question remaining is how much he'll make on a new deal.

The RB market is set to explode in the near future, so extending the two-time Pro Bowler won't come cheap. He's fresh off of a 2,300-scrimmage yard season with two All-Pro nominations, so this new Falcons' regime knows that extending him is a priority, but he could make more than we expect.

While discussing what new extensions could look like for Robinson and Detroit Lions' running back Jahmyr Gibbs, CBS Sports' analyst Jonathan Jones said he thinks Bijan will make more money than Gibbs on a new deal, and even said he has a real shot to become the highest-paid RB in NFL history.

"I think who's going to get the larger one (contract) is probably an easier conversation, and it should be Bijan Robinson with the Atlanta Falcons," Jones said... "Now it's a matter for the case of Bijan Robinson, of can he go over Saquon Barkley at $20.6 million of average annual money.

Bijan Robinson could become the highest-paid RB in NFL history on a new deal

Jones noted the current highest-paid back in NFL history in AAV is Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley, who landed a two-year, $41.2 million deal after rushing for 2,000 yards and being named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 the eventual Super Bowl champs. But he thinks that may be in jeopardy. And now that the NFL Draft is over, expect extension talks to ramp up.

He mentioned that the two benchmarks for a new Bijan contract are Barkley and Christian McCaffrey, who is making $19 million a year with the San Francisco 49ers. They are the two current highest-paid backs in NFL history, but he's worried the Dirty Birds may pay the Texas Longhorn more despite less NFL production. But his logic isn't very sound, as in just three NFL seasons, Robinson has been elite.

"Whether Bijan Robinson is the highest-paid running back of all time, or he slots in just below the two guys who have been before, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs will certainly land in the top four when it's all said and done this summer."

Another new wrinkle in any extension comes from new Arizona Cardinals' running back Jeremiyah Love. After Love was selected with the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, his $50.6 million in guaranteed money is the most for an RB in NFL history, a number that Bijan's new deal may challenge.

He loves it in Atlanta, so the question isn't if, but when, the 2023 first-round pick re-ups with the Falcons. So even though he's under contract through 2027, once he gets his payday, don't be surprised if he's the one setting the standard for extensions for guys like Gibbs and De'Von Achane.