Falcons fans will love what this NFL legend said about Bijan Robinson

I think everyone on the planet knows at this point that the Atlanta Falcons have a rare talent in Bijan Robinson. You can argue that he's the best running back in the NFL right now, and it's only a matter of time before he shatters the RB market with a long-term extension. And he deserves every penny of it.

It feels like only a matter of time before Bijan will be in gold jacket conversations, and it seems like the gold jacket RBs of years past are starting to take notice. Not only has he often been compared to many of these former Hall of Famers, Jerome Bettis has been keeping a close eye on the young star.

While appearing on 92.9 The Game, Bettis was asked about the 24-year-old, and he sung his praises. He referred to Bijan as "the class of the NFL', and hearing that from one of the backs in league history doesn't come all that often, so Falcons fans should relish this praise for a man who clearly deserves it.

"I love what he does. His ability to run inside, run outside, he can do it all,” Bettis said. “He’s a really special running back. He catches the ball out of the backfield, I mean he can do everything you could possibly ask your running back to do and I think he’s the class of the NFL."

Hall of Fame RB Jerome Bettis sees Bijan Robinson as a special talent

Coming from The Bus himself, that's a major compliment. The six-time Pro Bowler surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in eight of his first nine NFL seasons, and his 13,662 career rushing yards currently rank eighth all-time. He knows the importance of consistency, because he lived it back in the day.

Following an elite 2025 campaign in which the former Texas Longhorn led the NFL with just under 2,300 scrimmage yards, it cemented that the fourth-year back is must-see TV week in and week out. And just like Bettis once was, he has become the standard for what an NFL running back should be.

Bettis' comments also confirm what a modern NFL running back should do. They shouldn't just be a bruiser on the ground--guys are asked to catch passes out of the backfield nowadays. And not only is he an elite runner, his versatility allows the Dirty Birds to build their entire offense around him.

We have seen some incredibly electric players wear red and black over the years. Gerald Riggs. Deion Sanders. Michael Vick. Julio Jones. Now Bijan will define the 2020s in Atlanta. He's giving people a reason to take notice of the Falcons and why people truly want to see them on national television.

You know it, I know it, even Bettis knows that the Falcons have one of the most gifted players in the NFL in Bijan Robinson--and he will only improve in 2026 under Kevin Stefanski. The only thing they don't have in common is a Super Bowl ring, so hopefully they will share that feat in the future.