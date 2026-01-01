Bijan Robinson's latest feat has Falcons fans preparing for something bigger

Pro Bowl running back Bijan Robinson delivered an epic performance in the Atlanta Falcons' shocking Monday Night Football upset win over the Los Angeles Rams. He was so, so good, leaving the NFL no choice but to name him NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Who else?



Your NFC Offensive Player of the Week, @Bijan5Robinson 😤 pic.twitter.com/bbWnV9fuKD — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 31, 2025

By several metrics, Robinson was the cream of the rushing crop against the Rams. He was doing it in every which way, showcasing elite finesse and power, as the numbers bear out. Yet, that doesn't even begin to tell the half of it, failing to highlight his incredible efforts as a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield.

As Falcons fans have become accustomed to seeing, Robinson truly willed the offense in their victory versus the Rams. He accounted for roughly two-thirds of their 345 total yards (229)! The league recognizing him has the Atlanta faithful hoping this is the precursor to a different piece of hardware: Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY).

Bijan Robinson has Falcons fans dreaming of OPOY after securing Offensive Player of the Week

Robinson ranked fourth out of 76 backs in yards per carry in Week 17, and two players above him recorded two and five attempts, respectively. Moreover, his 124 explosive yards lapped the field (the New York Jets' Breece Hall was a distant second with 78). He also had a similarly large gap in the lead for yards after contact over Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens.

On top of his 22 totes, Robinson was the focal point of the Falcons' aerial attack. The third-year pro's 35.1 percent target share ranked sixth among all (327) players in Week 17, yielding five catches for 34 yards and a score. These weren't just dump-offs either; he was 17th in first-read target rate (33.3 percent).

Seeing Robinson keep pace with Henry's monstrous day on the ground while operating as a de facto No. 1 receiver was amazing. But this has been the norm for the Falcons' 2023 first-round pick, considering he's posted at least 168 scrimmage yards in seven games this year.

Nevertheless, the oddsmakers ostensibly weren't impressed. The line varies depending on which sportsbook you use, but Robinson is comfortably fourth to win OPOY. Despite closing in on retired All-Pro Chris Johnson's single-season scrimmage yard record, he still has a low implied probability of taking him the trophy.

Perhaps Robinson is making it look too easy to a point where it's hurting his case. The Falcons being out of contention while the three favorites ahead of him are the engines of Super Bowl LX contenders also doesn't help. Either way, it's time for folks to take notice of what's happening in Atlanta.

Note: Stats courtesy of Fantasy Points' data suite ($).