Cash-loaded Falcons are gearing up to make these 4 blockbuster 2027 signings

The Atlanta Falcons will go from being near the bottom of the NFL in cap space in 2026 to being near the top in 2027. Spotrac currently projects them to have a jaw-dropping $122 million, with only the Dolphins ($132M) and Cardinals ($123M) having more.

What does this mean? Well, a lot of spending for a team that hasn't had that luxury for a couple of years. It will be interesting to see how Ian Cunningham and Matt Ryan spend the cash in their second years.

Beyond the looming extensions with Bijan Robinson and Drake London, here are some names they could be preparing to target in a year from mow.

Watch out for the Atlanta Falcons to consider these 2027 free agents

Christian Watson - WR

George Pickens will garner the headlines, but it's unlikely the Falcons will pursue his price tag.

Christian Watson is a nice consolation prize. While he certainly won't come cheap, his upside as a down-the-field receiver is too much for the Dirty Birds to pass up. The team has added extra speed this offseason, but they don't have an established option like Watson.

Depending on the success of Kevin Stefanski's offense down the field in 2026, Watson could be their top target in March.

Brian O'Neill - OT

The Falcons quickly signed Jawaan Taylor to a one-year deal after learning about Kaleb McGary's retirement. He has been solid, but he isn't someone you want starting long-term.

Shifting their focus to Brian O'Neill would be smart. The 30-year-old had a fantastic season last year and continues to get better. He has played in a similar scheme to Stefanski and Tommy Rees', making him a prime target to pair with Jake Matthews.

Leonard Williams - DL

It feels like Leonard Williams has been in the league for a century, yet he keeps on playing high-level football.

The 31-year-old just played an integral role in the Seahawks' Super Bowl-winning defense, and now he enters the final year of his three-year deal. By the time he hits free agency, the 'Hawks could be looking to get younger on their aging defense and allow their star nose tackle to walk.

Hopefully, this will lead to Jeff Ulbrich landing a respected veteran who can mentor Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison as Atlanta's new nose tackle.

Vita Vea - DL

Wouldn't this be amazing? Stealing a fan-favorite from a division rival never gets old, especially when it is a productive, Pro-Bowl caliber player like Vita Vea.

The Dirty Birds traded their promising defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro this offseason to get bigger along the line -- Vea is the definition of "bigger." He is one of the best run-stuffing defenders in the league and has produced as a pass rusher throughout his NFL career.

This would be an incredible signing by Ian Cunningham.