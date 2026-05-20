Falcons fans have a rivalry clash with a former player circled on their calendar

It won't take long for the Atlanta Falcons to see an old friend on the other side of the field. Kaden Elliss will try to defend his new(ish) home field when the Falcons come to town in Week 4. For a 20-year Hurricane Katrina tribute game broadcast to the country on Monday Night Football no less.

There will be special pressure for both sides to make the other regret the messy split; the Falcons will attempt to run right through him and prove the money they refused to pay him was better spent elsewhere, while he'll attempt to make a game-changing impact to make them regret letting him walk.

There is also pressure on the new-look Atlanta defense to show they can survive without the quarterback of the defense. Jeff Ulbrich will be under the microscope in this specific game to show earn belief from the fanbase that he can cover up for the big free-agent loss.

The Falcons' first matchup with Kaden Elliss will apply extra pressure on Jeff Ulbrich

The Falcons were able to sweep their heated rival last year -- something many people forget when calling them a division champion favorite. Atlanta proved to be the better team last year, even without numerous stars on the field. However, losing Elliss to the other side is a big shift in this rivalry.

For the good guys, they have to find a replacement for their leader. There is no shortage of talent in the room with Christian Harris, Harold Perkins Jr.,and Kendal Daniels coming in and Troy Andersen coming back next to Divine Deablo; it's about finding that one guy who can step into the leader role.

The Saints figure to be better in both through the air and on the ground in Year 2 of Tyler Shough. They added Jordyn Tyson at receiver and Travis Etienne Jr. at running back. Elliss was efficient in every area of the game. Ulbrich has to find a way to stop the Saints without one of his favorite players.

Meanwhile, the Saints will tell the 30-year-old to make his old team regret letting him go. He figures to blitz a lot in this matchup, putting special pressure on the offensive line and whoever starts at quarterback (he also has a sack incentive built into his contract, giving him even more motivation).

The decision for the new front office to move on from the veteran was the real head scratcher of the season. Ulbrich was constantly singing his praises, but it seems that lessening the financial situation and landing a 2027 compensatory pick was more important despite the openness of the NFC South.

He signed a three-year, $33 million contract in March to return to the team that drafted him in the seventh round. It is unfortunate that he signed a contract with the Dirty Birds' biggest rival. The pressure will be on every coach, especially Ulbrich, to show they have no lingering regrets.