Falcons may have stumbled into perfect chance to make a franchise-altering trade

Dallas Cowboys wideout George Pickens has been floated as a popular trade candidate before the offseason ends. The rumor mill has been swirling, and the Atlanta Falcons have somehow become the favorites to trade for Pickens though the trade buzz hasn't been loud around such a splash.

On the surface, all of these rumors sound like offseason noise from a collection of non-reputable sources who are getting bored at the lull in the NFL news cycle.

But when you zoom out and look at what the Kevin Stefanski-led Falcons have done since January, it stops sounding like noise and starts sounding like a team that may have accidentally positioned itself for the exact kind of move Dallas suddenly can’t control.

The Atlanta Falcons may be ready to make a splash and trade for George Pickens

The Cowboys placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Pickens. He signed it. And since then, the story has been interesting. Dallas already committed top of market money to CeeDee Lamb. They have publicly shown hesitation about doing it again for Pickens. And before OTAs even arrive, reports surfaced that Pickens was a no-show for voluntary work after inking a $27.3 million tag.

That’s not a holdout, but it’s not nothing, either. It’s the exact kind of tension that turns a tagged star into a trade candidate by June. Pickens just posted a breakout season. 93 catches, 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns on his way to All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors at age 25. This isn’t a declining asset. This is a receiver hitting his prime who knows Dallas may not want to pay him.

Even further, George Pickens won a national championship in college with the Georgia Bulldogs. Zachariah Branch just came from Georgia. Practically half the Falcons’ recent draft identity has leaned into that pipeline.

This matters more than people admit. But here’s the bigger question: What would it take? This is where the conversation gets uncomfortable, because the loudest national proposal so far involved Drake London going the other way. And that’s just not something I (or any Falcons fan) can support.

Why would the Atlanta Falcons trade a young, ascending, homegrown No. 1 WR for another star who comes with clear volatility, contract tension, and baggage from Dallas? And both of them are in pursuit of big extensions, so regardless of what happens, they'll have to pay top dollar for a new deal.

The more sensible package looks like a second-round pick and a depth piece, maybe a rotational player Dallas actually needs. But that's a major win-now splash for a team who may not be immediate contenders.

If Ian Cunningham and Matt Ryan believe Pickens fits the culture they're building, they shouldn't have to blow up the receiver room to get him. Dallas is the one holding the problem. Atlanta holds the leverage. Ideally you want him as a complement to London, not as an either or-type situation.

The Cowboys don't want this situation to drag into mandatory minicamp. If Pickens skips OTAs and June 16 starts creeping up, the pressure to move him only grows. The Atlanta Falcons don’t need to overpay, they need to be patient and let Jerry Jones do what he does.