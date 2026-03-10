Falcons have the perfect Dee Alford fallback plan to consider after his departure

A. J. Terrell remains one of the most reliable cover corners in the NFL and a cornerstone of the Atlanta Falcons defense. The bigger question heading into the 2026 offseason (and especially the 2026 NFL Draft) is who will line up on the opposite side of the field, especially now that breakout CB Dee Alford is planning to sign a three-year $21 million deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Alford's departure and Billy Bowman Jr.'s Achilles injury have opened up a starting spot at nickel corner, and that uncertainty could create an opening for a player like Indiana star DB D'Angelo Ponds.

Through week 10 last season, the Falcons allowed the fewest passing yards in the league behind the dominance of safeties Jessie Bates III and rookie standout Xavier Watts, along with a pass rush that produced a franchise-record 57 sacks.

The cornerback position opposite Terrell was far less stable. Now that Atlanta lost Alford open market, the the team suddenly has another hole to fill in the secondary. They cannot afford to start Mike Hughes opposite Terrell any further. And Ponds might be the perfect fit on Day 2 of the draft.

D'Angelo Ponds could become the perfect replacement for Dee Alford in Atlanta

Despite measuring at just 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds (well below the typical size for an NFL boundary corner), the former Indiana Hoosier delivered one of the most explosive testing moments of the week. His 43.5" vertical led all cornerbacks and tied for the best mark among any player at the combine in the past three years.

If Ponds has one defining trait, it’s how aggressively he plays. His quick feet and sharp instincts allow him to mirror releases and stay in phase through routes, and he’s developed into a technician who wins with timing and anticipation.

During the 2024 season, Ponds famously limited Jeremiah Smith (one of college football’s most explosive receivers) to just one catch for nine yards on three targets in a matchup that drew significant attention from scouts. And this is a generational receiver mind you.

Most analysts project Ponds as a nickel corner at the next level because of his size. But there’s an important detail: he actually played outside on more than 85 percent of his snaps last season. That versatility could make him particularly valuable for the Falcons.

His style has even drawn loose comparisons to former Falcons Pro Bowler Brent Grimes, another undersized corner who had a lengthy NFL career. Most projections currently place Ponds somewhere in the Round 2 to Round 3 range. That timing could align perfectly with the Falcons draft strategy.

And if Atlanta is looking for a fearless, high energy defender who thrives despite being overlooked, the perfect fallback plan might already be staring them in the face.