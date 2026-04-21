Epic Mock 2026: A framework for how the Falcons should navigate the 2026 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of things they can do to navigate the 2026 NFL Draft. But the ideal plan includes trading down to maximize value and get as many picks as possible while also getting talented players at each spot that have a clear and defined role with the team in 2026 and beyond. In a thought experiment that occurs yearly on twitter, a group of NFL Draft aficionados known as the Draft Professors run a 32-team mock draft where a podcast from each team's following makes the picks for every team.

In lieu of having a podcast available to run the Falcons this year, the Draft Professors turned to myself to run Atlanta's war room. And in doing so, I believe that the perfect plan for the Falcons presented itself in this experiment. We started with a pair of trade downs to help the Falcons collect draft capital:

The Atlanta Falcons need to collect more draft capital to have a strong 2026 NFL Draft

We have a few trades to announce:

The trade value chart isn't friendly to this trade assuming you're using Jimmy Johnson's original chart, but in a weaker draft like this one, picking up two additional fourth-round picks was the right move. Especially when there was only a loss of a seventh-round pick and 15 spots in the second round to do so.

The fourth-round picks seem to be the kind of value that Ian Cunningham would actually want in this draft so that he can snipe some of the late-day 2 grades that slip to the fourth round every year.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Second round (No. 63 overall): LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

2025: 10 Games Played, 69 Tackles, 7.0 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 5 QB Hurries, 2 Interceptions, 3 Fumbles Forced, 1 Fumble Recovered, 1 Pass Deflection, Second-Team All-American, First-Team All-SEC, Butkus Award Finalist, Bednarik Award Semifinalist

2024: 16 Games Played, 113 Tackles, 16.5 Tackles for Loss, 8.0 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 4 Fumbles Forced, 1 Fumble Recovered, 1 Pass Deflection, Second-Team All-American, First-Team All-SEC

2023: 14 Games Played, 67 Tackles, 8.0 Tackles for Loss, 5.0 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 2 Pass Deflections, Freshman All-American, Big 12 Freshman of the Year, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Semifinalist

Anthony Hill, Jr. is one of the better athletes at linebacker in the 2026 NFL draft scoring in the 98th percentile. (Graphic Courtesy @MathBomb) pic.twitter.com/opcchIphFw — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

Anthony Hill, Jr. isn't a common name among the Falcons fan base, but he should be. After losing Kaden Elliss to the Saints, the Falcons have a massive hole at linebacker. They did make some moves to help with competition there by tolling Troy Andersen's contract, signing Christian Harris and bringing in Channing Tindall to compete with J.D. Bertrand and Malik Verdon for the spot next to Divine Deablo. However, they could have an instant stud with Hill.

Hill comes from a scheme that's extremely blitz-heavy and relied on using him getting after the quarterback and opposing run games. It is a very similar scheme to what the Falcons ran in 2025 under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, and Hill's role was very similar to what Elliss played. While it's not a one-for-one replacement, it is the kind of fit that just makes sense on more than the surface. Add in HIll's exceptional athleticism and long frame, and his role of being a faster Elliss just works.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) celebrates after blocking a punt during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Third round (No. 79 overall): NT Tim Keenan III, Alabama

2025: 12 Games Played, 16 Tackles, 3.0 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Pass Deflection, 1 Blocked Kick, 1 Punt Return, 12 Yards, Team Captain

2024: 13 Games Played, 40 Tackles, 7.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection

2023: 14 Games Played, 38 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 1 Sack, 7 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection

2022: 2 Games Played, 1 Tackle, 0.5 Tackles for Loss

2021: Redshirted

Tim Keenan isn't one of the better athletes in the draft, and only scored in the 27th percentile. (Graphic Courtesy @Mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/gcLz0C8FuW — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

The Falcons are missing beef in the middle of the defense. While they did trade for Maason Smith, they did lose Ruke Orhorhoro with that move. Smith fits well as a hybrid 1-technique nose and 3-technique defensive tackle. However, the Falcons could use a true nose tackle for primary run situations. Enter big Tim Keenan from the University of Alabama. Keenan is an exceptional fit schematically for that nose tackle role.

Keenan has a big body that eats double teams and shows a ton of strength. He also provides value as a pass rusher pushing the pocket. On top of that, off the field, he was a team captain for the Crimson Tide. And even more than that, he was nominated for the Weurffel Trophy and Witten trophy watch lists. Something that only happens when someone is an exceptional character off the field with his community service works. Keenan is the kind of player who just sticks on NFL rosters with a role for a decade while also being the team captain and emotional leader.

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Fourth round (No. 114 overall): C Jake Slaughter, Florida

2025: 12 Games Started at Center, 84.1 PFF Pass Block Grade, 80.2 PFF Run Block Grade, Second-Team All-American, First-Team All-SEC, Rimington Trophy Finalist, SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

2024: 13 Games Started at Center, 84.2 PFF Pass Block Grade, 80.1 PFF Run Block Grade, First-Team All-American, First-Team All-SEC, Team Captain, SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

2023: 11 Games Played, 8 Started at Center, 78.4 PFF Pass Block Grade, 78.9 PFF Run Block Grade, SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

2022: 2 Games Played at Center, 76.0 PFF Pass Block Grade, 66.4 PFF Run Block Grade, SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

2021: 1 Games Played at Center, 59.0 PFF Pass Block Grade, 63.8 PFF Run Block Grade, SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll, Redshirted

Jake Slaughter impressed athletically scoring in the 99th percentile. (graphic courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/aswyBKB7nI — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

The Atlanta Falcons have an aging offensive line that has already seen one retirement in the 2026 offseason after Kaleb McGary retired. On top of that, starting Ryan Neuzil is already 28 years old and is only under contract through the 2026 season. The Falcons need a long-term solution at the center position the way they did when Todd McClure was around or when Alex Mack was commanding the offensive line. Jake Slaughter would be a perfect fit for the Falcons in this draft.

Slaughter comes from a similar scheme in his college days and has the athleticism to instantly compete for the starting role with Neuzil. The Falcons will love the leadership and intelligence that Slaughter would provide to the legendary Bill Callahan's new group. Even if he doesn't win the starting job right away, the Gator would fit in well with the combination of Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom long-term in that interior group on the offensive line.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fourth round (No. 112 overall): WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Southern California

2025: 11 Games Played, 49 Catches, 745 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, Third-Team All-Big Ten

2024: 13 Games Played, 43 Catches, 525 Yards, 12 Touchdowns, 2 Tackles

2023: 6 Games Played, 7 Catches, 93 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

Ja'Kobi Lane scored in the 93rd percentile, athletically. (graphic courtesy @Mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/lETaZGIAKo — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

The Falcons did add some depth to the wide receiver room with Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus during free agency, but after those two and the true No. 1 Drake London, they don't have much in the way of depth or even developmental talent. If a receiver corps is supposed to be like a basketball team, the center would be Kyle Pitts, the power forward would be Drake London, the shooting guard would be Jahan Dotson, and Olamide Zaccheaus would be the point guard.

That leaves the need for an athletic all-around small forward in this situation, and that role is one that Ja'Kobi Lane would fill. Lane has a great frame for wide receiver in the NFL and would give the Falcons another larger target. He also has the sub-4.5 speed and long-striding ability that allows him to burn defenses deep. Atlanta may not use him as a No. 2 receiver early in the season, but for the long-term, he could end up as a true No. 2.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) defends in coverage during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Fourth round (No. 131 overall): CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M

2025: 13 Games Played, 50 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 8 Pass Deflections

2024: 12 Games Played, 42 Tackles, 0.5 Tackles for Loss, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 10 Pass Deflections, 1 Defensive Touchdown

2023: 11 Games Played, 42 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 6 Pass Deflections

2022: *Spent Season at Iowa Western Community College*

Despite an only above average 40-yard dash, Will Lee was still in the 93rd percentile athletically (graphic courtesy @Mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/DR3rpzePAK — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

While cornerback isn't a pressing need for the Falcons, they could use some competition and depth. A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes and Billy Bowman look to be the starters, but Bowman is coming off a season ending injury. Cobee Bryant and Clark Phillips are young and untested. Darnay Holmes, Mike Ford, C.J. Henderson and Natrone Brooks all have limited defensive talent but are excellent special teams talents. Will Lee has the potential to compete for a starting role in the right situation.

Lee has long arms and the kind of frame that works well in Ulbrich's defense. Add in his excellent quickness and explosion, and adequate speed, and Lee has the tools to succeed in the NFL athletically. He's much better in man coverage than in zone coverage and needs to improve on his technique before he should see much action on defense. Lee also provides special teams talent that the Falcons have been missing in their coverage units.

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) escapes a tackle from Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Bryan Longwell (11) in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sixth round (No. 215 overall): KR/PR/WR/RB Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

2025: 13 Games Played, 20 Catches, 151 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 15 Carries, 79 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 21 Punt Returns, 563 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 16 Kick Returns, 476 Yards, 1 Touchdown, First-team All-American, Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year, First-Team All-Big Ten, Jet Award Winner, Team Captain, Reggie Roby Special Teams Award Winner



2024: 13 Games Played, 3 Catches, 46 Yards, 4 Carries, 33 Yards, 26 Punt Returns, 328 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 26 Kick Returns, 727 Yards, 1 Touchdown, First-team All-American, Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year, First-team All-Big Ten, Jet Award Winner, Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist, Brett Greenwood Award, Reggie Roby Special Teams Award Winner



2023: 14 Games Played, 4 Carries, 20 Yards, 7 Punt Returns, 63 Yards, 14 Kick Returns, 335 Yards, Academic All-Big Ten, Special Teams Next Man In Award



2022: Didn't play in a game, Dean's List.



2021: *Played at Iowa Western Community College*

If Kaden Wetjen was a larger individual, he would have scored higher than the 68th percentile that he was in athletically for all skill positions. (graphic courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/kZ0ju9E7ub — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 19, 2026

With the final pick, the Falcons take a return specialist to help with their mediocre return game. Kaden Wetjen compares favorably to Falcons legend Tim Dwight as an extremely athletic returner with fantastic vision who creates long returns when his team needs them the most. Wetjen isn't expected to end up getting drafted higher because he doesn't provide much on offense yet. However, there is a possibility that like Wes Welker, he could end up as a long-term slot receiver due to his abilities to create with the ball in his hands.