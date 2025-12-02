Raheem Morris confirmed what no Falcons fan wanted to hear after Week 13 loss

The Atlanta Falcons lost by a field goal in Week 13, but their special teams woes practically handed the Jets 10 points on a silver platter. Between muffed punts, missed field goals, and an 83-yard Jets' kick return, the 27-24 Falcons' loss was arguably their most heartbreaking loss of 2025.

The fact it was a winnable game makes it sting even worse, especially because it saw any lingering playoff hopes evaporate. Surprisingly, Raheem Morris was quick to held his special teams unit accountable following the loss, but followed that message up with confirmation that no coaching changes were in the works.

This is the last tidbit of news fans wanted to hear. As nice as it is to see Morris finally preach accountability, the words of the second-year head coach mean nothing if he's not doing anything to actively make changes to to improve the areas of the roster he's been publicly criticizing all season.

And that is quite literally the bare minimum he should be doing in order to save his job.

Raheem Morris' deluded perception of the Falcons is going to get him fired

Morris is on the hot seat, and it's hard not to see why. He's been too loyal to Zac Robinson, and is now doing the same with special teams coordinator Marquice Williams. His refusal to fire his underperforming coordinators is starting to put Arthur Blank in a position where he should fire Morris.

The Dirty Birds have lost five of their last six, and are 12-17 since Morris took over, and none of that is promising. The Falcons jumped out to a 6-3 record last season and still missed the playoffs, while their last four losses have all been in one-score games they could've won with a better coaching staff.

After every loss, his go-to response is "we have got to find a way", yet it's clear that his influence is more part of the problem rather than the solution. And the fact that this staff thinks everything is hunky-dory despite having no first-round pick amid another season with no playoffs is pathetic.

Blank typically isn't one to fire coaches before Year 3, but Morris isn't giving him a choice. Even with an impressive rookie class, this team has made no progress this season because of ineptitude and complacency that runs deep amid one of the most disappointing front offices in football.

Witnessing that much special teams tomfoolery while healthy scratching a Pro Bowl special teamer and proceeding to not make any changes to the special teams unit is the icing on the cake that will cap off the disastrous Morris era.