Exciting Falcons' rookie already looks like one of the steals of the 2026 Draft

At 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, Zachariah Branch drew the expected skepticism about his size coming into the 2026 draft. But that didn't stop the Atlanta Falcons from using their third-round pick on him in the 2026 NFL Draft, taking him 79th overall.

But Bleacher Report's Moe Moton just put him on a list of Day 2 and 3 receivers poised to outplay their draft value, and that might already be underselling it. Branch has been the talk of Falcons' rookie minicamp, and for good reason.

Zachariah Branch has made an immediate impression with the Falcons

In his first days on an NFL practice field, he made A.J. Woods look helpless with a juke on an out-route, then followed it up with a catch and spin that drew immediate Bijan Robinson comparisons. For a receiver who was drafted 79th overall, the early buzz has been anything but quiet.

Moton's argument is straightforward. Drake London is a 6-foot-4 possession receiver. Jahan Dotson has been an underwhelming first-round pick since 2022. Olamide Zaccheaus is a career backup.

"Anyone who favors size at receiver will overlook Zachariah Branch, though he's exactly what the Atlanta Falcons need at the position," Moton wrote. "Although Branch is 5'9", 177 pounds, he's capable of providing a spark to an offense that needs his 4.35 speed in a complementary receiver role."

Branch's 4.35 speed fills a gap this offense doesn't have anywhere else. Moton projects him as a potential No. 2 receiver behind London, a chain mover in the slot who can beat zone coverage and create after the catch in ways the other receivers on the roster simply can't.

For quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (or Tua Tagovailoa), that's a weapon that changes a lot of math.

But Atlanta didn't just draft Branch for screens and gadget plays, even though Georgia used him almost exclusively that way. They went back to his USC tape, where he ran a fuller route tree. General manager Ian Cunningham said that film gave him "an even greater appreciation for the skill set and what he's able to do."

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said before rookie minicamp, "I don't think there is a limit to where Zachariah Branch can line up on the field."

The other receivers Moton mentioned mostly benefit from opportunity. Branch benefits from fit.

Caleb Douglas walks into a reshuffled Dolphins receiver room.

Bryce Lance could carve out a red zone role behind established targets.

Elijah Sarratt may find snaps because of roster turnover.

De’Zhaun Stribling could rise due to injuries ahead of him.

Antonio Williams fills a vacancy in Washington.

Branch, meanwhile, was drafted because the Falcons’ offense was missing exactly what he provides. That’s a far more stable path to outperforming draft value. The 21-year-old has one minicamp under his belt and he's already rewriting the expectations that came with pick No. 79. The route tree will still develop and the role will expand.

If the Falcons are right about what they saw on tape at USC, the Atlanta Falcons may have found their most dangerous weapon at a third-round price.