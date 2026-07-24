Falcons are sitting on a secret weapon they hope they'll never have to use

Of all of the free agent signings the Atlanta Falcons made this offseason, bringing back Olamide Zaccheus was far from their flashiest move, namely at receiver. Signing Jahan Dotson and and drafting Zachariah Branch in the third round of the 2026 Draft overshadowed this.

Because of the bigger names and flashier signings, I think we're forgetting jut how valuable Zaccheus will be in Atlanta. The Falcons' receiver woes almost sank their season last year, and Matt Ryan's old friend as the WR4 is a much better alternative than David Sills V or Casey Washington from last year.

Olamide Zaccheus is one of those players where you're happy to have him, but you never really realize how impactful he can be. He's one of the older members of the receiver room, and even if he isn't a starter, we know he'll be one of the most important pass-catchers the Falcons roster in 2026.

Olamide Zaccheus is one of the NFL's most underrated wide receivers

ESPN's Bill Barnwell assembled an NFL all-backup team where he took at least one non-starter from every single NFL team. And Zaccheus was the backup he took from the Falcons, because the belief is that Dotson and Branch will assume bigger roles next to Drake London and he'll be a depth wideout.

"Zaccheaus is an ideal third wide receiver," Barnwell wrote. "Yes, 2025 wasn't his most productive season in terms of yardage, but the well-traveled veteran is one of the league's best blocking wide receivers and is effective just enough as a pass catcher to justify staying on the field."

Barnwell makes a good point. His 313 receiving yards aren't going to set the world on fire, but he was also playing for a Chicago Bears team where he was competing with Rome Odunze, D.J. Moore, Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, and D'Andre Swift for targets. Of course his numbers were bad.

However, the Dirty Birds are going to ask more of the 28-year-old than your average backup. He's currently in line to be the WR4 on the depth chart, but Zaccheus is an injury to Branch or Dotson away from playing an every-down role next to London, but a healthy Dotson isn't all that productive.

Of course, the Falcons hope that none of their starting WRs get hurt and they won't have to use the Virginia product often. And the expectation is that they won't have to, as Kevin Stefanski's love for tight ends means Atlanta will spend more time in 12-personnel and mostly keep 2 WRs (London and Dotson) on the field.

The receiver room was a weakness for the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, and having a reliable wideout and strong blocker like Olamide Zaccheus as your unsung hero is nice to have regardless of whether or not he sees the field often--which is what makes him a quality backup in the first place.