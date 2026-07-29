Falcons just dropped a Tua Tagovailoa update that no fan should want to hear

The Atlanta Falcons knew they were taking a major risk when they decided to sign Tua Tagovailoa. But for a one-year deal worth the league minimum, the reward drastically outweighs the potential risks, especially since he'll merely be competing with Michael Penix Jr. to be the starting quarterback.

Turning to the bargain bin for an established vet was one of the better moves Kevin Stefanski made this offseason. Let's see if a change of scenery can turn things around for Tua after a disastrous 2025, but the one thing that could turn this signing into a failure is already surfacing: the injury bug.

While addressing the media before the first practice of Falcons' training camp, Stefanski dropped a Tagovailoa injury update that isn't music to anyone's ears. He revealed that his expected QB1 is dealing with a minor injury flare-up, but revealed that he should be back "sooner rather than later".

Training camp hasn't even started and Tua Tagovailoa is already injured

Even with Stefanski's endorsement that this injury shouldn't sideline the 28-year-old for very long, it's hard not to be worried. The former Pro Bowler has only played a full 17-game season once in his career, and it's not like the Falcons' QB room is the healthiest place on the planet at the moment.

Not only is Tua dealing with a tight back, Penix still hasn't been cleared yet for team drills, and Trevor Siemian was released with a non-football injury designation after he re-aggravated his calf injury from OTAs. So right now, undrafted rookie Jack Strand is the only healthy signal-caller on the roster (aside from the newly-signed Cooper Rush).

Tagovailoa's injury history is more alarming in regards to his past with concussions and head injuries, but a back issue is nothing to joke about. Even a seemingly minor injury can haunt a quarterback once the regular season starts, and Falcons fans should want to see him at complete full strength.

Across the last couple of weeks, the former Pro Bowler has been starting to get some buzz as the inevitable Week 1 starter for Atlanta when they travel to Pittsburgh, but an injury throws a wrench into things, especially since he still has to learn a new system and build rapport with new pass-catchers.

It's not that long ago that Tua led the NFL in passer rating (2022), passing yards (2023), and completion percentage (2024), and the Dirty Birds have high hopes for him. As an accurate passer, he's a perfect fit for a Stefanski offense that's built on timing and accuracy if he can stay healthy.

The one thing that could derail Tua Tagovailoa's time with the Atlanta Falcons is an injury, and fans have already been given a scare in that area before training camp. That's not a good omen for what the future holds.