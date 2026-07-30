Falcons' best QB option at training camp is now clearly Matt Ryan

Saying the Atlanta Falcons are in a bit of a pickle at the quarterback position right now would be the understatement of the century. In just one day of training camp, their QB room has been decimated because injuries to both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa have them wildly shorthanded at QB.

With them both not at full strength, the Falcons' QB rotation has consisted of Cooper Rush and undrafted rookie Jack Strand--and that will not cut it. But franchise legend and president of football Matt Ryan could be ready to step in after he was seen throwing the ball around at training camp.

At this point, Matty Ice genuinely might be the best option that Atlanta has under center. Strand does not have a single NFL (or D1) snap under his belt, while Rush was awful in his short time as a starter last year. So why not reheat Philip Rivers' nachos and make a comeback for a franchise in need?

Matt Ryan actually may be the best quarterback at Falcons' training camp

It's funny to watch social media freak out over this when Matt Ryan has been throwing to the receivers all offseason long. He's clearly itching to get back on the field in some capacity--and just by watching him throw, the zip on his passes is still there and it's clear he's still got it after four years.

There is no world in which the Dirty Birds would feel comfortable starting Strand or Rush during the season, and considering both Penix and Tua have lengthy injury histories, this is a doomsday scenario they will actually have to consider. After all, it is in the 41-year-old's job description to offer the franchise value wherever he can.

And when Drake London was asked about this, he said that the former NFL MVP told him "I feel great." It's funny because when Rivers announced his comeback, he said he was enjoying retired life--and this was before the Falcons ever brought him back to Flowery Branch in this new leadership position.

The future Hall of Famer must feel like Michael Corleone right about now. Just when he was out, they pulled him back in. It's not insane to say that even in his 40's, Ryan would be the best quarterback on the roster, but it remains to be seen whether or not he would actually entertain making a return.

Matt Ryan is a franchise legend, and for good reason. I'm sure the idea of watching him suit up under center for the Falcons again would offer some obvious nostalgia, especially with as good as he's looked. But hopefully the QB woes don't get bad enough to the point we have to turn to him in 2026.