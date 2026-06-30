Falcons have instantly seen a return on investment on daring Matt Ryan hire

The Atlanta Falcons went against the grain for their new front office structure, but their new model is starting to feel like a sign of the times. Instead of having an experienced executive over in an oversight role as the president of football, they instead brought on Matt Ryan for the role.

This isn't just an instance of a former player working with to bridge the gap between ownership and the new regime. It's about finding the perfect role for a franchise legend and former fan favorite to return to the city that he has already done so much for. There's no one Atlanta loves like Matty Ice. This entire roster watched him play growing up.

Matt Ryan is being labeled the lead decision-maker for the revamped Falcons' front office, but the fact of the matter is that he isn't. Ian Cunningham is the one calling the shots, and Ryan is working with Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski in an oversight capacity while still reporting to Arthur Blank.

The Falcons are already being proven right for bringing back Matt Ryan

Having a high-level executive like Ryan is incredibly valuable. The former NFL MVP isn't some talking head with a shiny business management degree from a prestigious college. This is someone who played in the NFL at a high level for 15 years, so he understands the game in a much different way.

The 41-year-old knows what the players are going through. He's smart enough to understand team-building strategies. He's well-spoken, likable, and knows how to rally a locker room, so it should be no surprise they've quickly been proven right for hiring him, a decision that was lambasted at first.

In fact, the Dirty Birds' new assistant GM, Jeff Scott, said it best while addressing the media:

"Matt, when he said he's here to support in any way, he really is," Scott said. "I mean, you guys see out of practice, he'll help with kind of anything. I know he's done like some scout team, helping with the defense. He's in our meetings and helping with us. But I really think it's really wherever we need help; he's willing to step in. He has no ego."

We've seen Matt Ryan out watching practice and bringing Roddy White along with him. We've heard him say he wants to be a beacon of support for Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. And hearing Scott say that he's been present in meetings is the cherry on top for a move that's aged very well.

The four-time Pro Bowler has been a jack-of-all-trades within this front office, and has proven to be a breath of fresh air as we enter this new era. Blank knew Rich McKay wasn't working out in this same role, and the new structure is like comparing Captain America: Civil War and Batman vs. Superman. Similar blueprint, but one does it way better.

Hiring a lead executive who has spent the years since his retirement on CBS Sports comes with obvious risks, but the Atlanta Falcons knew that a Boston College-educated Matt Ryan had what it takes to lead them into a new era--and they're reaping the rewards of that vision-oriented decision.