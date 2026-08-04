Falcons' Bijan Robinson had an emotional response to new contract extension

All good things come to those who wait. That is the lesson the Atlanta Falcons just taught Bijan Robinson. After he held in and didn't participate during the first couple of days of training camp, the Falcons rewarded him with a historic three-year, $66.75 million contract extension this morning.

Bijan's new deal came with $51 million in guaranteed money, $37 million of which came upon signing. But Atlanta also made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history with $22.25 million a year. However, this deal could max out at $75 million total, or $25 million annually if all incentives are met.

And it sure sounds like the 24-year-old is awfully grateful to get his much-deserved payday. Shortly after the news broke, Bijan took to social media, where he offered an emotional response to re-affirming his stance on the running back throne anfd staying in Atlanta on his Instagram story.

This is what his post said: "God this is for you!. Blessings. Love this team and this city."

Bijan Robinson just proved why the Atlanta Falcons wanted to extend him

For a guy with this much talent, the superstar running back displays so much humility that it's impossible not to root for him. For as much as he may love Atlanta, this city loves him just as much, so ensuring he won't be able to go anywhere for the remainder of this decade is such amazing news.

You can talk about the on-field impact all you want. Bijan Robinson amassed nearly 2,300 scrimmage yards in 2025, finished as an Offensive Player of the Year finalist, and averaged over five yards a carry. And considering he's a dual-threat talent who's dynamic with the ball in his hands as a runner and a pass-catcher, he's the perfect player for any team to build their offense around.

However, this post has made it clear that that's not the only reason the DIrty Birds gave Bijan market-altering money. It goes well past that. From the moment that Robinson entered the NFL, not only has he been a special talent, he's a model teammate and is the sort of person who deserves this money.

Just like in the real world, good things happen to good people in the NFL world. The All-Pro back hasn't even sniffed the playoffs across his time with the Falcons, and has never complained. He comes with no drama or trade requests, just some elite (and highly unproblematic) football.

Bijan Robinson has spent the last three (soon to be four) seasons embodying everything it means to be an Atlanta Falcon. The way he conducts himself as a player and a person got him this money, and he didn't take long to prove this front office right for paying him unprecedented money.