Falcons could be forced to watch as Kirk Cousins lands with hated NFC contender

Since Kirk Cousins was released by the Atlanta Falcons, interest in him as a starting quarterback has really dried up. There were some brief rumors that he could land a starting gig, but the longer he waits to sign, the less likely it is that Cousins lands with a team that'll give him a chance to compete for QB1.

The most likely outcome for the 37-year-old is being relegated to a full-time backup role, but no destination comes to mind. He was briefly linked to the Las Vegas Raiders as a mentor/backup to likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, so while nothing ended up materializing, another West Coast team could sign him.

According to Rams reporter Nate Atkins, Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay told the media during league meetings that the Rams are considering signing Cousins as a backup to reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, but bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo could also be in play in the City of Angels.

The Los Angeles Rams are rumored to be involved in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes

At this point, Falcons fans should be sick of hearing about the Rams. Between them having our 2026 first-round pick which helped them swing a blockbuster trade for Trent McDuffie and turning Nate Landman into a star, they have been a perpetual thorn in Atlanta's side across the last few months.

While it would be frustrating for the Dirty Birds, it would be the perfect landing spot for Cousins. Not only are the Rams the perfect situation for any QB with all those weapons, the four-time Pro Bowler previously spent time being coached by McVay when they were with the Washington Commanders.

Even though Cousins was a major disappointment for the Falcons after signing a four-year, $180 million deal with them in 2024, he still proved he has some good football in the tank after starting the final seven games of the season in place of the injured Michael Penix Jr.-- and leading Atlanta to four straight wins to close out the year. If not for some brutal losses, they would've made the playoffs.

Even though he's only missed one game in the last two seasons, Stafford still has a hard time staying healthy, which is why signing someone like Cousins makes sense. The Michigan State product is a plenty capable backup and solid spot starter for a team that is able to sign him for cheap enough.

The issue with Cousins is that he is in the worst bracket a signal-caller could be in. He isn't good enough to start for a serious contender, but too talented for a tanking team to want to give him a shot. But while his old team is better off with Tua Tagovailoa in town, a backup job with the Rams could help him leap-frog his way back to a starting opportunity instead of being forced to retire.