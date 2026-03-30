Kevin Stefanski caught spewing lies that Falcons fans can detect from outer space

Part of why the Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski was his inability to get the quarterback position right, and he has a chance to learn from his mistakes with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta is set to embark on a QB battle between Michael Penix Jr. and the recently-signed Tua Tagovailoa that'll be the biggest storyline of training camp.

Regardless of who starts for the Falcons, the receivers will be catching passes from a lefty starter, which is a stark contrast from going to the right-handed Kirk Cousins after Penix went down last season. And it seems like that'll benefit the pass-catchers, even if Stefanski doesn't want to admit it.

While addressing the media during the NFL's league meetings in Phoenix, Stefanski set the record straight on Atlanta's decision to sign Tagovailoa. He revealed that Tua being a lefty did not factor into the Dirty Birds' interest in him, which doesn't exactly add up given what we know about these QBs.

Kevin Stefanski refuses to admit the real reason the Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa

I will admit that the 43-year-old is right in it not being a deal-breaker when Tagovailoa was one of the best (and cheapest) quarterbacks available, but you can't tell me that it didn't help his case. They could've went for Kyler Murray, but Tagovailoa caught their fancy before Kyler signed with Minnesota.

The 28-year-old also needed a career reset just as bad as Stefanski did, and it seems like they could help each other find that in Atlanta. The NFL often isn't a business for second chances, so whether he's a lefty or not, he thinks an improved situation with the Falcons could help Tua return to form.

The offensive line is the best that the former Pro Bowler has ever played behind, and it's incredibly difficult to look bad while sharing an offense with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. So on a league minimum contract, there's no reason not to roll the dice on a guy who was elite before 2025.

However, Penix is still recovering from his partially-torn ACL, and given his (and Tua's) lengthy injury history, having a lefty behind him should one of them get injured makes things easier for all parties, including the two-time Coach of the Year, who would not have to revamp Atlanta's offensive scheme.

It helps the receivers, the coaching staff, and frankly the two signal-callers to work with someone so similar to themselves. Since the Alabama product knows the demands of a left-handed QB in the NFL, he can pass down some wisdom to Penix, which could give him the mentorship he's needed.

Stefanski is lying to an extent, since Tua's handedness clearly factored into the decision, but was very obviously not the only reason he appealed to the Falcons. But regardless of whether he's being truthful or not, no one can deny that Atlanta's quarterback room is in a better spot with this QB battle.