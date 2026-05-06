The Atlanta Falcons have been looking for wide receiver help all offseason long, but the position remains a problem. Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus are solid depth signings and Zachariah Branch is more than a space weapon than a legit boundary threat. The Falcons lack a true WR2, so they should be looking into a wideout who once played for Kevin Stefanski.

And no, I'm not referring to the oft-rumored Cedric Tillman of the Cleveland Browns. Stefon Diggs is a player who should be on Atlanta's radar. He's coming off of another 1,000-yard season with the New England Patriots, and would be a cheap fix to fill the need for an outside WR next to Drake London.

The main reason the 32-year-old has went unsigned for this long was not because of his on-field merit. It's because an off-field situation where he was accused of allegedly strangling his private chef over a pay dispute--but Diggs was found not guilty earlier this week, which should affect his market.

The Falcons should reunite Kevin Stefanski with Stefon Diggs now that his legal situation is in the past

Stefanski and Diggs go way back. The two-time Coach of the Year was in Minnesota during the first four seasons of his NFL career, and he recorded 1,130 yards and six scores in his season as OC. If you're saying the spark from this duo can't resurface nearly seven years later, you're dead wrong.

From there, they went their separate ways. The Maryland product was dealt to Buffalo and Stefanski was hired as the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns. But now that they're both in need of a lifeline, they could call upon their former Vikings connection to get the job done for the Dirty Birds.

The four-time Pro Bowler has seven 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. Meanwhile, the Falcons didn't have a single thousand-yard receiver in 2025. Besides London, Atlanta didn't even have another wide receiver crack 500 yards on the year, which is why adding depth at the position is such a priority.

It seems as though the Patriots are preparing not to bring him back, as they're about to trade for A.J. Brown and they paid Romeo Doubs big money in free agency. And they still have depth at the position with guys like Kyle Williams, Kayshon Boutte, and Pop Douglas, so keeping Diggs does nothing.

The Falcons should be wary of players with legal issues after the James Pearce Jr. situation, but I see Diggs as the exception. There's still the possibility of NFL discipline, but now that his legal situation is cleared up, the talent should be enough for Stefanski to give his old friend a call at the right price.